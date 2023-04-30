Bargain Alert: God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Is Going Cheap At EB Games

Good morning. That’s the Cheap PS5 Bundle Deals Klaxon you can hear blaring in the background. The reason? EB Games has the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle down to $799.

That’s a pretty significant discount off a console bundle — normally, the God of War: Ragnarok bundle retails for over $900. EB Games is doing it for the same price as the PS5 console by itself, which means they’re basically clearing it out at cost. For clarity, the bundle comes with the disc drive version of the PS5 console, one DualSense controller and a digital copy of God of War: Ragnarok you can redeem via the PlayStation Store.

It’s good to see the PS5 starting to get some proper deals and bundles. This deal is obviously a way to move an older bundle out of the inventory to make room for newer ones. Final Fantasy XVI looms, as do Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4. All of these games will get console bundles. That means it’s time to clear some space in storerooms around the nation, and you are the beneficiary.

This extremely cheap PS5 bundle deal starts today and will kick on until Sunday, May 7, so you’ve got a little time up your sleeve if you were hoping to snag one while they’re cheap. Apparently, you can get it for $579 if you trade a Nintendo Switch and two games toward it. I don’t know why they’re asking for Switch trades specifically. Maybe EB is hurting for preowned Switch stock right now.

For more on God of War: Ragnarok, you can read our full review right over here, and Ruby’s take on why it’s a ripper Dad game right over here.