Sombre Ad For New Zelda Apparently Based On Amazon Review For BOTW

We’re midway through Zelda week, and Nintendo has bravely decided to drop the saddest commercial to date for Tears of the Kingdom.

Posted on the Nintendo Australia YouTube account, the new commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encourages players to “rediscover your sense of adventure with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”.

In the commercial, a businessman can be seen walking onto a public bus and taking a seat before sighing deeply and looking out the window. Sombre piano music plays in the background, and we can tell from his expression alone that it’s been a big day.

The next scene shows him arriving home, closing his front door, and, again, he lets out a deep melancholy sigh as he looks at the ground. He’s then in the kitchen, preparing a refreshing glass of tap water with wind down with, as his wife wishes him goodnight and goes to bed.

The man then sits on his couch and sees his copy of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sitting on the coffee table. Suddenly the piano music picks up the pace and sounds a lot happier. The man is playing the game, and he’s having a great fucking time. We see him smile for the first time — maybe his first in years, perhaps for the first time in his life.

He then proceeds to drown in the game and get upset with himself. But never fear, he’s now giving Tears of the Kingdom‘s new building mechanic a go. He attempts to construct a raft with a sail and one log (?), which is obviously a failure.

However, his second attempt at a raft is a success, and we see the man smile to himself once again. He is pleased with his progress and feels great pride in his work. He continues to play on the bus in handheld mode, and we see a clear juxtaposition between his initial vibes on the bus and now.

The commercial ends with the man gliding through the skies of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and whispering, “Wow,” to himself. He looks out the bus window and realises that the real world has a sky too. Life is beautiful, and he knows that now thanks to Tears of the Kingdom. Check it out below.

I have watched this commercial a total of 10 times this morning. It has both moved me and made me laugh. The tone of this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom commercial is so oddly bleak as if nothing in the world could make this man enjoy life until he played the newest Zelda game. IGN’s Brian Altano even likened it to a Darren Aronofsky movie.

How the sad Zelda ad happened

And now it’s time for the scoop. After tweeting about it myself, somebody who worked on the commercial (and has asked to remain anonymous) reached out to let us know that the Zelda commercial was inspired by “a Japanese Amazon review for Breath of the Wild“. I did a bit of digging, and I’m almost certain that it’s this one.

Google Translate isn’t perfect, and probably butchers the translation a bit, but you can get the gist of it here in English:

He is a member of society called a so-called Lehman. He was hit by the commuting rush hour, bowed to his customers and bosses, Overtime work every day while doing various things while being forced to train his juniors. I get annoyed by mountains I don’t even know the name of that I see on my way to work. When I come back home dizzy, I don’t have the strength to eat, so I drink and sleep. If you have time to play games, you have to go to seminars and get married. Days when I honestly wonder why I’m still alive. I remembered it from the Switch store sale I saw on the day I went to buy dead sake. When I was crazy about Mario 64 when I was a kid, “It’s like Mario these days! It’s PS.” I was embarrassed when my friend told me. At that time, I was determined not to be hated by my friends, I also replied, “Surely Mario is old!” The beauty of FF7 at that time and the shock of hearing the CD on TV, It may be a feeling that children today do not understand. That’s how appealing and innovative it was to children at the time. I still don’t know why I picked up the Switch at that time. I just bought the main unit and Zelda with a beer in one hand and thinking that I could sell it if it was boring. Yesterday, when I was at work, I saw a mountain I didn’t even know the name of from the window of the train. The moment I thought, “I think I can climb it,” tears overflowed and I couldn’t stop. The Lehmans of the same generation who were beside me must have thought, “What the hell is this guy?” I would like to recommend it to Lehman colleagues who are pressed for time and who run side by side every day even if they are hated for maintaining the status quo. Don’t say it’s just a game. We were born in the golden age of gaming. Have you ever seen your family move with Mario’s jumps? Do you remember playing Smash with a controller? Have you ever discussed strategies for Chrono Trigger or FF7 with your friends? I know it now. I used to be a fucking kid, but my parents were on birthdays and Christmas, That you bought me fucking expensive hardware and software. On the side of being naughty, you managed to buy an expensive game for me with the house money. I’m impressed that I’ve realized just now that I didn’t realize that I was working so hard on my life. I should have been more filial. ★5 There’s nothing more I can say because all the reviews are good. This Zelda gives me the “challenge and reward” that I forgot. You can experience an exciting adventure where you can freely explore the world without a map. We of the same generation are sick every day in order to surpass tomorrow. But don’t be disappointed in life. The adventure I was hoping for was in a place like this.

Is that not one of the most beautiful, heartfelt, and personal Amazon reviews you’ve ever read in your life? No wonder Nintendo Australia was inspired by this. Reading this review makes me feel like I’m stepping into this guy’s shoes, as he takes a step in Link’s. It moved me.

Also, if there’s any chance that the businessman looks familiar to you, you may have attended the Australian stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. That is Gareth Reeves, who literally plays Harry Potter in the show. Knowing he’s a theatre actor makes this life-altering performance make a lot more sense.

If the knowledge that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will finally give your life meaning isn’t enough to get into it, I don’t know what is. See you this Friday!