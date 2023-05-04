Spider-Verse Sequel Is One Of The Longest Animated Films Ever

This June’s animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will clock in at a substantial two hours and 16 minutes, its listing on AMC Theatres indicates. That is 136 minutes. That’s approximately how long it takes to escape a bad conversation. It’s 10 minutes longer than Disney’s 1940 epic Fantasia, and a little over 20 minutes shorter than 2011 Hungarian film The Tragedy of Man, which are two of the longest major animated movies of all time.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will rank among them if AMC’s runtime listing, as first spotted by Collider, is accurate. Though it would still be a Gilmore Girls episode away from becoming the longest animated movie ever — the 2019 extended version of Japanese movie In This Corner of the World is a meaty 168 minutes and takes that prize — Collider notes that Spider-Verse will nonetheless be able to claim the title of longest Hollywood-made animated film.

“The upcoming film’s runtime breaks the record for longest animated film beating out current title-holder 2012’s Consuming Spirits, which has a duration of two hours and 16 minutes,” it reports. “Gone are the days of the ‘Tight Ninety.’”

As the victim of a reluctant attention span and an irrational fear of public bathrooms, that observation is tragic, but true. Protagonist Miles Morales got his film debut in the first Spider-Verse instalment, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which ran for a protracted but respectable one hour and 56 minutes, but newer, comparable action movies have only been getting more indulgent (2022’s The Batman, two hours and 56 minutes) and, in my opinion, insufferable (why is the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reportedly two hours and 29 minutes? How do you look at a motion-capture tree for that long without cerebrospinal fluid leaking from your eyes?)

I am a proud Marvel movie hater, but I suppose Spider-Verse’s span is good news for fans looking to spend even more time with Miles, who will navigate a multiverse guarded by disputing Spider-People in this sequel. It’s set to release on June 2, 2023.