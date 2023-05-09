Fourth Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch Arrives Today, Brings Performance Improvements

EA says a fourth patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be issued later today that will fix a number of the game’s more pressing gameplay issues. It also brings some much-needed relief to players battling against the game’s extensively troubled PC version.

Patch 4 will begin rolling out today across PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. The PC version, EA says, will arrive later in the week. You can find the full list of fixes below:

(PC only) Updated occlusion behaviour for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.

(PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.

(PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX. (Coming soon to console)

(PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

(PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression-blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression-blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable. (Editor’s note: This one is objectively funny — David)

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late-game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

There are also a number of issues that the team at Respawn is working on and plan to issue fixes for in future patches:

(PC only) Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.

(PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.

(PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.

Various bug fixes.

So, some solid and necessary fixes in the mix. PC players with poor performance on newer i7’s and i9 CPUs are still left wanting for now, but the team is working on it. I’ve been playing Jedi: Survivor on PS5 and have noticed significant performance improvements in the last two patches. However, it is understood that the PS5 version is seemingly the most stable of the three platforms.

Be that all as it may, the performance issues found in Jedi: Survivor haven’t stopped many people from playing and enjoying the game a great deal. Even earlier today, Kotaku US’ resident grumpy old man Luke Plunkett wrote about how much he’s enjoying the game. When a modern AAA title can win players like Luke over despite its problems, which are many and glaring, it means there’s something at the heart of it that’s special. I think anyone that has played Jedi: Survivor can attest to that.