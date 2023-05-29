Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Street Fighter 6 In Australia

After a seven-year wait, the latest instalment of Capcom’s iconic fighting game series is just around the corner. Street Fighter 6 will be punching on from June 2 and, unlike the previous game in the series, will be making its way to Xbox along with the PlayStation and PC.

Once again, you’ll be travelling the world and visiting exotic locations so you can beat the absolute crap out of people. The game’s launch roster will have 18 characters, six of which are new. We’ve got a new design for Cammy, while Ryu is now (checks notes) daddy, and Ken is a possible terrorism suspect. Sure, why not.

So what else can we expect in Street Fighter 6? First up, it includes three game modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. Fighting Ground covers all of the classic modes, like Arcade Mode, Training Mode, online and local matches and more. World Tour is set to be an immersive story mode that will allow you to make a custom player character and has already yielded some wild results.

Battle Hub, is an online lobby for matches, which will also include “unique forms of engagements and communication”. One of the game’s biggest new features is that it now has a real-time commentary system, which will include WWE’s Zelina Vega as a colour commentator.

But let’s get down to the real reason you’re here. If you’re wondering whether or not you can grab Street Fighter 6 for cheap, suuure-you-can.

Where can you get Street Fighter 6 for cheap?

Street Fighter 6 is set to retail for $109.95 across the PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. As far as discounted copies go, Mighty Ape has every version of the game for $74. After that, Gorilla Gaming currently has Street Fighter 6 for $75 or $79, depending on the console, while Amazon Australia and JB Hi-Fi have it for $89.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Street Fighter 6 in Australia:

Where can you get Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition for cheap?

Street Fighter 6 is a major release, so it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that Capcom is releasing a Collector’s Edition of the game. And we hope that you love Street Fighter because it’ll set you back a whopping $600.

Also known as the “Mad Gear Box”, currently two Australian retailers are stocking the Collector’s Edition, exclusively for the PS5 with limited supply available:

Mighty Ape : $549 (PS5)

: $549 (PS5) JB Hi-Fi : $599 (PS5)

: $599 (PS5) EB Games: $599.95 (PS5)

Here’s what the Collector’s Edition for Street Fighter 6 includes:

A copy of the game in a steelbook

Pop Up Parade figures for Luke and Kimberly

Figure diorama boards

An artbook

A sticker Set

The Mad Gear Box also includes a Digital Content Year 1 Ultimate Pass, which will get you:

4 additional characters

4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 1 (including colours 3 to 10)

4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 2 (including colours 1 to 10)

4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 3 (including colours 1 to 10)

2 Additional stages

7,700 drive tickets

Where can you get a cheap copy of Street Fighter 6 for PC?

If the PC is your platform of choice for fisticuffs, Fanatical has the cheapest copies for the standard ($84.94), Deluxe ($117.26) and Ultimate editions ($144.45) of Street Fighter 6. Although, Green Man Gaming‘s prices for each edition are only one cent more expensive.

Fanatical : $84.94 (Standard) | $117.26 (Deluxe) | $144.45 (Ultimate)

: $84.94 (Standard) | $117.26 (Deluxe) | $144.45 (Ultimate) Green Man Gaming : $84.95 (Standard) | $117.27 (Deluxe) | $144.46 (Ultimate)

: $84.95 (Standard) | $117.27 (Deluxe) | $144.46 (Ultimate) Humble Store : $99.94 (Standard)

: $99.94 (Standard) Steam: $99.94 (Standard) | $137.96 (Deluxe) | $169.95 (Ultimate)

Here’s what you get with the Deluxe Edition:

Year 1 Character Pass

4 additional characters

4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 1 (including colours 3 to 10)

4,200 Drive Tickets

And here’s what you get with the Ultimate Edition:

Year 1 Ultimate Pass

4 additional characters

4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 1 (including colours 3 to 10)

4 additional characters’ costumes: Outfit 2 (including colours 1 to 10)

4 additional characters’ costumes: Outfit 3 (including colours 1 to 10)

2 additional stages

7,700 Drive Tickets

Street Fighter 6 will launch in Australia on 2 June, on the PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.