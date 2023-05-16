The Best Tech And Gaming Bargains To Check Out During Click Frenzy Mayhem

The massive sale vent, Click Frenzy Mayhem, is set to officially start this evening and will be kicking around for the next 53 hours, during which there will be over 1,000 deals available. With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need. Whether you want to spoil yourself with a new gaming laptop or replace your old TV, here’s everything you need to know about this three-day shopping extravaganza.
A few retailers and brands have already sent their Click Frenzy sales live, but we’ll be updating this list as more deals become available.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Everything you need to know about Click Frenzy’s Mayhem 2023 sale
When is Click Frenzy 2023?
On your marks shoppers, because Click Frenzy Mayhem will run from 7 pm (AEST) today, Tuesday, May 16 and will end at midnight on Thursday, May 18. That means you had up to 53 hours to snag a bargain or try to grab one of the ultra-rare Go Wild 99% off deals.
The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals
- Appliances Online: Save on a massive range of home entrainment and appliances, including:
- LG 55″ NANO75 4K Smart NanoCell TV – now $999 (down from $1,799)
- LG 65″ NANO75 4K Smart NanoCell TV – now $1,199 (down from $2,279)
- LG 3.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $412 (down from $649)
- Samsung 3.1.2 ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $593 (down from $899)
- Sony 55″ X85K Bravia 4K LED Google TV – now $1,572 (down from $2,199)
- Sony 50″ X80J 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV – now $1,230 (down from $1,449)
- Bose: Save up to 45 per cent off
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System – now $899.95 (down from $1,079.95)
- Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds – now $349.95 (down from $429.95)
- Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $599.95)
- Bose 500 Soundbar – now $549.95 (down from $799.95)
- CASETiFY: Buy one, get 10 per cent off; buy two, get 20 per cent off. Use the code ‘FRENZY23’ when checking out
- Centre.com: Up to 65 per cent off PC gear
- The Good Guys: Use the code ‘CLICKNOW’ to save 10 to 20 per cent off a huge range of home appliances, laptops, home audio and TVs. A few highlights include:
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $84.15 (down from $99)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – now $92.65 (down from $109)
- Hisense 55 OLED X8HAU Series 4K Smart TV (2022) – now $1,196 (down from $1,495)
- Sony 50″ Bravia 4K LED Google TV (2022) – now $1,196 (down from $1,495)
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Android TV – now $876 (down from $1,095)
- TCL 65″ C727 4K QLED Android TV – now $876 (down from $1,095)
- TCL 75″ Mini-LED Google TV (2022) – now $1,596 (down from $1,995)
- HP: Save up to 68 per cent off a range of HP laptops, monitors and accessories. You can also score an extra $25 off when you use the code ‘HPFRENZY25‘ on orders over $199
- OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $84 (down from $300)
- OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) – now $2,111 (down from $3,299)
- OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060) – now $1,791 (down from $2,799)
- OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) – now $2,111 (down from $1,999)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,189 (down from $1,699)
- HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
- JB Hi-Fi: Save an extra 10 per cent off with the code ‘CLICKFRENZY23‘ (some exclusions apply)
- Kogan: Save up to 65 per cent off thousands of products, including Dyson stick vacuums along with OLED and QLED TVs
- Kogan 55” OLED 4K Smart Android TV – now $1,099 (down from $1,999.99)
- Kogan 65″ QLED 4K Smart Google TV – now $819 (down from $1,499.99)
- Kogan 34″ Curved WQHD Ultrawide USB-C Gaming Monitor – now $499 (down from $849.99)
- Kogan 24″ FHD Frameless Monitor – now $119 (down from $299.9)
- Kogan 24″ FHD 165Hz Monitor – now $159 (down from $349.99)
- Kogan 40″ Ultrawide WQHD USB-C HDR Monitor – now $659 (down from $999.99)
- Lenovo: Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo PCs – including ThinkPad, Legion, Yoga and IdeaPad – when you use the promo code ‘MAYHEM23′
- IdeaPad Flex 5i (16″, Gen 7) – now $1,039 (down from $1,689)
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 8) – now $3,999 (down from $5,599)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 7) – now $2,199 (down from $3,299)
- Legion 7i Tower (34L, Gen 7) – now $4,199 (down from $6,469)
- Yoga Pro 7i (14″, Gen 8) – now $1,759 (down from $2,709)
- Yoga Slim 9i (14″, Gen 7) – now $2,529 (down from $4,039)
- MyDeal: Massive savings across a range of tech. Save an extra $10 on any orders of $75 when you use the code ‘CF10‘
How can you get the best deals?
During the Mayhem sale, Click Frenzy will also be offering its iconic Go Wild 99% Off Deals. While we don’t know the exact details of what’s on offer, previous years have offered deals like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV, so hopefully, we’ll see something along those lines.
You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access any of these Go Nuts deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals is extremely limited, and considering the rarity of these discounts, expect to see them sell out in seconds.
You can keep track of these Go Wild offers through Click Frenzy’s emails and social media. This membership will also give you access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts.
