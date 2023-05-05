The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 13 – Better Living Through Lightsabers

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s a podcast about video games with lightsabers!

This week on the show:

Ruby becomes the new Queen of Hyrule

David tells us about the time he saw Klee at the airport

Ruby tells us why Honkai Star Rail is taking over her life (and receives an unexpected guest)

David’s been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and very much enjoying himself

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Darkest Dungeon 2, Local News with Cliff Rockside, and, yes, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!