The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 16 – We (David And Ruby) Love Katamari

Published 1 hour ago: May 26, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and rolling a big ball around as a favour to the King of All Cosmos.

This week on the show:

  • Ruby tells us about Faking It, a game about being an alien pretending to the President of the United States
  • David’s been playing a lot of Lego 2K Drive
  • We both go insane for several minutes about We Love Katamary Reroll + Royal Reverie
  • And Ruby has a bit of important news to share

Then, we chat through next week’s biggest releases, including Street Fighter 6, System Shock, Decarnation, Homebody and more!

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

