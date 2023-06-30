Amazon Prime Day 2023 Starts Soon So Here’s What You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day is back again for another round of discounts and bargains and is set to kick off in less than a fortnight. If previous Prime Days are anything to go by, there’ll be an overwhelming amount of deals available from the moment it starts. To help you cut through the noise and get right to the good stuff, we’ll be sorting through everything for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 and how you can grab the best gaming and tech deals on the day.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023 and when does it start in Australia?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event that gives Aussies the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more.

This year, Amazon Prime Day will kick off at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, July 11 in Australia, and will run until 11:59am (AEST) Wednesday, July 12. That gives you just 48 hours to snap a red-hot local deal.

You’ll also be able to nab deals from the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEST) on July 13. Ultimately, that means Prime members will have a whopping 65 hours to nab a sweet, sweet bargain.

What deals can we expect during Prime Day 2023?

As with previous sales events, Prime Day promises must-have deals across every category from top brands. While we don’t know what the exact deals will be until the sale start, Amazon has confirmed a few participating brands, which include Bose, Casio, Delonghi, Ecovacs, Lego, Nintendo and Samsung.

Amazon Australia will most likely run its Lightning Deals again during the day, which will offer massive discounts on select products. You’ll want to be faster than Sonic because these deals have limited stock and are only available for a limited time. So once they sell out or the clock hits zero, they’ll be gone.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Prime Day deals?

While you don’t have to be a Prime member, it’ll certainly help. A good chunk of the deals that’ll be available during Prime Day will be exclusively available to those with memberships, so it’ll help to sign up beforehand if you want to get the most bang for your buck.

If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.

But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss.

Besides, if you don’t want to keep paying the $9.99 per month, then you can always cancel your membership after Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends.

