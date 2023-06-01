Aussie Broadband Has Discounted All Of Its Fast NBN Plans For Its EOFY Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re fast approaching the end of the financial year, which is great news if you’ve been looking to change up your current NBN plan. This period usually sees a few internet providers offering up exclusive introductory deals for new customers. Aussie Broadband has recently rolled out its EOFY offers which, depending on which speed tier you go with, you’ll be either saving $10 per month or $20 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. All up, that’s either $120 or $240. Not bad!

You can check out Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN plan deals below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals

So what do Aussie Broadband’s EOFY deals look like? The provider’s NBN 100/20 plan is now $89 per month for this discount period and will net your typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. If you want a bump up on your upload speeds, Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/40 is an extra $10 per month, so you’ll be paying $99 per month for a whole year and then $109 per month thereafter. To get either of these offers, you’ll need to use the promo code ‘EOFY120‘.

If you’re looking for a faster connection, you can currently grab Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plan for only $109 per month if you use the code “EOFY240“. You’ll be able to save yourself $20 off your monthly bill for the first six months you’re on the plan before it returns to the standard price of $129 per month. Aussie is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps for its NBN 250 plan.

There’s a similar deal for its NBN 1000 plan too. You can save $20 per month if you use the code “EOFY240“, and only pay $129 per month. This discount will be applied for the first 12 months you’re on the plan, before increasing to $149 per month. Aussie is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, making it one of the fastest providers in this tier.

This offer is available until June 30, and all of these plans have no contract term, so you’re free to give them the flick for another plan or internet provider whenever you like.

How does Aussie Broadband compare to other NBN 250 plans?

Aussie Broadband is one of the few providers with a reportedly congestion-free NBN plan, with only two other providers matching those typical evening speeds. First up is Telstra, which has a more expensive plan of $125 per month for the first six months ($149 per month thereafter).

Next is Southern Phone, which has a cheaper plan of $95 per month for the first 12 months ($115 per month thereafter).

If you’re after a cheap NBN 250 plan, both Exetel and Superloop are offering plans for $83.95 per month and $88.95 per month, respectively. As far as typical evening speeds go, Exetel is reporting 225Mbps, while Superloop is a bit quicker at 240Mbps

How does Aussie Broadband compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Similar to Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 connection, there are only two providers that have faster NBN 1000 plans – Telstra and Southern Phone – which are reporting 700Mbps and 650 Mbps, respectively. Telstra’s plan is considerably more expensive than what Aussie is offering, at $180 per month, while Southern Phone is cheaper with an introductory offer of $115 per month for your first year and then $135 per month thereafter.

Superloop has one of the cheapest plans in this speed tier – $99 per month for the first six months and then $119 per month thereafter – and it’s also reporting the same 600Mbps evening speeds as Aussie Broadband.