Australian Start Times For Every Not-E3 Games Showcase In 2023

Not-E3 season approaches us once again (we’ve gotta come up with a better name for The Week That Used To Be E3). The list of Not-E3 video game showcase events is starting to fill out, and we’ve collated all the Australian and New Zealand start times in one convenient location. Keen to see what’s coming down the line for Xbox or PlayStation this year? We’ll tell you when you can see it.

PlayStation Showcase

Update 25/5/23: You can see our full trailer rundown on the PlayStation Showcase here!

PlayStation waited for E3 to bite the dust before announcing its first big mid-year show-and-tell in years, and if that’s not a bit of an F-you, then I don’t know what is. The showcase will focus on games launching in the second half of 2023 across the PS5 and PSVR 2 platforms, with some third-party publisher announcements and a few forward-looking reveals for games launching in 2024.

The PlayStation Showcase will kick off on May 25 from 6:00 AM AEST. You can find Australian start times for the PlayStation Showcase right across Australia and New Zealand over here.

Devolver Digital Showcase

Indie mega publisher Devolver Digital has announced that it will hold a showcase during June, but has not yet settled on a date or time. Devolver’s pre-filmed E3 showcase is always a highlight of the mid-year showcase season and I look forward to seeing my violent, deranged girlfiend Nina Struthers again this year.

Update: Nina Struthers has been replaced by Volvy, the company’s definitely real and long-time mascot, who feels like he was designed by Ruby Innes.

When

Friday, June 9

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

8:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

7:30 AM ACST

WA

6:00 AM AWST

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest 2023 (aka Big Papa Geoff’s Video Game Hootnanny And Trailer Parade) begins on June 9 with a massive two-hour broadcast. Keighley has announced more than 40 publisher partners for the show so far, and if you’ve seen one of his showcase programs before, you know he tends to cram the trailers in. Australians will be able to catch the show on June 9 from 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM.

We’ll have two more events from Keighley to come this year — Gamescom Opening Night Live and The Game Awards. This is but a fraction of his full marketing power.

☀️🎮🎉 #SummerGameFest szn is almost here. The video game industry comes together to show you what’s next. Look for updates from 40+ partners. 🎟️ Public tickets for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8 are now on sale at https://t.co/vpFuPnfyTe pic.twitter.com/hH9fhqGoT9 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 11, 2023

When

Friday, June 9

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

4:30 AM ACST

WA

3:00 AM AWST

NZ

7:00 AM NZST

Future Game Show Winter Showcase

Future Game Show has returned for 2023, settling on a June 11 date for the show. While this is referred as the Summer Showcase in the Northern Hemisphere, FGS was willing to change its tune after WE here at Kotaku Australia reminded the organisers that the Southern Hemisphere is exists and is real.

Our chums at @KotakuAU have rightly noted that our gaming showcases are guilty of hemisphere bias We’d like to apologise for any seasonal dislocation caused by exposure to our logos We look forward to greeting viewers in Aus / NZ for our s̶u̶m̶m̶e̶r̶ winter show on June 10 pic.twitter.com/A1cIeXarDL — FutureGamesShow (@FutureGamesShow) May 10, 2023

We thank the FGS organisers for their understanding and you’re welcome. The show will be hosted by Spider-Man stars Yuri Lowenthal and Laura Bailey. Here’s when you can see the Future Games Showcase (Not-E3 Edition) in Australian times.

When:

Sunday, June 11

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

2:30 AM ACST

WA

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Xbox Showcase + Starfield Direct

Xbox is planing a two-for-one showcase event that begins with its usual E3-week press briefing, following by a breakout deep dive into Starfield. In the last couple of years since acquiring Bethesda, Xbox has been happy to combine their two showcases and simply add Bethesda’s name to the marquee. Here, it appears to giving Bethesda its own platform. Few would argue that the game isn’t big enough to warrant a whole separate showcase, and fans of Bethesda’s RPGs are keen for another look at Starfield.

If you can be convinced to get up early, there will be Australian Xbox Showcase events running around the country during Not-E3 Week. Kick off time is in the very early AM, though, so be prepared.

When

Monday, June 12

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

2:30 AM ACST

WA

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Spoiler Alert: we’ll be talking about games ​ ​​ Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2023

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is always one of the biggest, longest, and weirdest showcases that Game Fest/Not-E3 season has to offer. Hosted by Sean “Day9” Plott and Frankie Ward, this PC focused showcase is always a firehose of interesting indie games and the kind of complex, hyper-niche games you can only find on the PC.

When

Monday, June 12

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

6:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

5:30 AM ACST

WA

4:00 AM AWST

NZ

8:00 AM NZST

Ubisoft Forward

The first of two showcases for June 13th, Ubisoft Forward will be focused on games Ubisoft has coming down the line in the next twelve months. That includes Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew: Motorfest and others. Presumably there’ll be a Just Dance game in there. Hopefully an expansion for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

When

Tuesday, June 13

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

2:30 AM ACST

WA

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Capcom Showcase

Capcom Showcase will be the publisher’s first since launching Street Fighter 6, and there’s every chance it will have some post-launch content plans to talk about. Additionally, we’re expecting to hear more about Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective II. If we’re very, very lucky, we might even hear a little bit about Dragon’s Dogma 2, but who knows? We live in hope.

When

Tuesday, June 13

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

8:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

7:30 AM ACST

WA

6:00 AM AWST

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

Still unknown:

Nintendo Not-E3 Direct

Nintendo has almost always run a major mid-year Direct. When E3 was still a thing, Nintendo would always run its showcase broadcast during the week of the show (usually electing to go last so it could blow everyone else out of the water with a key reveal). Last year, Nintendo elected to wait a little longer and quietly delayed its showcase a few weeks beyond what would have been E3 Season. At the time of writing, we don’t have a hard confirmation on any potential mid-year Direct, but we’re sure there will be one. We know that Nintendo likes to announce its Directs a day or two in advance, so it’s only a matter of time. We will update this piece with Australian times once Nintendo’s Not-E3 Direct showcase information comes to hand.

EA Play

There is some serious doubt as to whether EA will revive its EA Play event in the post-pandemic era. Of the showcase events held throughout E3 Week, EA Play was the always the one that felt the most like a shareholder meeting (because, in truth, that’s exactly what it was). One thing that would make 2023 a good year to bring the show back: EA FC 23. Alright, look, for those that aren’t big on football games, that might not sound all that exciting. But this will be the first football game EA launches after the disintegration of its deal with FIFA last year. With games like Dragon Age Dreadwolf and a new Mass Effect on the horizon, EA has said it plans to take a more “when we’re ready approach” to its marketing. It may be that Not-E3 Week won’t ever get an EA showcase ever again.