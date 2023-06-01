The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core Reunion for $39, Gotham Knights for $19 and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $54.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Swith game deals
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core Reunion – now $39 (was $89)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $54.99 (down from $79.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Octopath Traveler II – now $49 (was $74)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Violet – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontier – now $44.99 (down from $99.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $49 (down from $59.95)
Switch accessory deals
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.49 (usually $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.45 (usually $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Diablo IV – now $83.99 (was $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $40 (was $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $79)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $84.99 (down from $109.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
PS5 game deals
- Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $74.99 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $83.99 (was $109.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI – now $84.99 (was $114.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $54 (was $124.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $49 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontier – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $59 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $368 (down from $499.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $75.99 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Black) – now $75.99 (down from $109.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $93 (down from $139)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $74.99 (down from $109.95)
- Callisto Protocol – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – now $79.99 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Island 2 – now $78 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $83.99 (was $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $19.95 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core Reunion – now $39 (was $89.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19 (down from $109.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $24 (down from $79)
- King of Fighters XV (Day One Edition) – now $27.95 (down from $49.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $24 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $84.99 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Frontier – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $54 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $368 (down from $549.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $93 (down from $139)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $300.60 (down from $549)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $172 (down from $265)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $73.95 (down from $125)
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (2TB) – now $249 (down from $349)
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (4TB) – now $477 (down from $648)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS80 Gaming Headset – now $159 (down from $249)
- Corsair HS65 Gaming Headset – now $159 (down from $219)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset – now $259 (down from $389)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Headset – now $129 (down from $319)
- EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Wireless Headset – now $239 (down from $399)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $178 (down from $211.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – now $114 (down from $159)
- JBL Quantum ONE Headset – now $248 (down from $499)
- Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Headset – now $257 (down from $399)
- Razer Opus X Active Noise Cancellation Headset (Green) – now $48.75 (down from $169.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $93 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scop PBT/BL Gaming Keyboard – now $129 (down from $199)
- Corsair K70 Pro Gaming Keyboard – now $199 (down from $299)
- HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $84 (down from $300)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Keyboard – now $139 (down from $179)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $143.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G613 Mechanical Keyboard – now $113 (down from $199)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $185 (down from $299)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $158.76 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $199 (down from $339)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $109 (down from $299)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Mouse – now $99 (down from $139)
- HyperX Pulsefire Core Mouse – now $44 (down from $59)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Mouse – now $56.95 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $81 (down from $149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $69 (down from $129)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $43 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- ASUS 27 Gaming Monitor – now $308.90 (down from $372.99)
- ASUS 27 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $512.10 with the code APEOFY10 (down from $766)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $429 (down from $529)
- LG 31.5″ Ultragear Gaming Monitor – now $566 (down from $849)
- LG 27″ Ultragear Gaming Monitor – now $464 (down from $699)
- LG UltraWide 34 Curved Monitor – now $499 (down from $749)
- Samsung 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $184.45 with the code APEOFY10 (down from $339)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Elgato Stream Deck (15 Key) – now $135 (down from $159)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router – now $179.99 with the code APEOFY10 (down from $269.99)
- Logitech G X52 HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $188.10 with the code APEOFY10 (down from $329.95)
- Logitech G X52 Professional HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $238.50 with the code APEOFY10 (down from $449.95)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 WiFi 6 Tri-Band Router – now $382 (down from $599)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)