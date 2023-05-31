Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In June

Sony has announced the titles coming to its library of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some seriously heavy hitters in the mix.

Last month’s free games for Essential subscribers included Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Decsenders. At the Extra and Deluxe tiers, there were a HEAP of great titles coming to the platform, from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the entire rebooted Tomb Raider library, and even the two best Dishonored games — Dishonored 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider — along with another wave of Bethesda classics. Among the indies, the excellent Lake is also in the mix, as Soundfall, Rain World and the simply unmissable Bus Simulator 21.

All in all, May was a pretty huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Update 1/6/23: Though we now know about June’s monthly free titles, PlayStation hasn’t spilled the beans on titles coming to the platform for Extra and Deluxe subscribers just yet. We’ve heard rumours about Herc’s Adventures making an appearance among the Classics roster, but that’s yet to be confirmed. We’ll update this piece when PlayStation confirms the titles arriving on PS Plus at the Extra and Deluxe tiers for June.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in June on PSPlus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in June are:

NBA 2K23 (PS5, PS4)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5, PS4)

Trek to Yomi (PS5, PS4)

Download these between June 6 and July 3, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep! You have until June 6 to download last month’s freebies, which were GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders.

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. The Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

