Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In June

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for June is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 1/6/2023: Updated to add June’s first wave of new titles. — David
Xbox Game Pass in June
June 1
The Big Con
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
June 6
Amnesia: The Bunker
Hypnospace Outlaw
June 8
Rune Factory 4 Special
Stacking
June 13
Dordogne
Departing:
June 15
Bridge Constructor Portal
Chorus
Maneater
Mortal Shell
Serious Sam 4
Xbox Games With Gold
- Adios: Available June 1 to 30
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown: Available June 16 to July 15
