Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In June

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for June is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 1/6/2023: Updated to add June’s first wave of new titles. — David

Xbox Game Pass in June

June 1

The Big Con

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

June 6

Amnesia: The Bunker

Hypnospace Outlaw

June 8

Rune Factory 4 Special

Stacking

June 13

Dordogne

Departing:

June 15

Bridge Constructor Portal

Chorus

Maneater

Mortal Shell

Serious Sam 4

Xbox Games With Gold

Adios : Available June 1 to 30

: Available June 1 to 30 The Vale: Shadow of the Crown: Available June 16 to July 15

