There’s Enough Manga Box Sets On Sale To Build Yourself A Fort With

Chris Neill

Published 38 seconds ago: June 16, 2023 at 12:22 pm -
Filed to:anime
dealsmanga
Image: Viz Media/Kotaku Australia
If you’re someone who is deadset on owning every volume of a manga series before you read it or binge-reading multiple volumes is your idea of a fun evening, then we have good news for you. There’s currently a stack of manga box sets on sale, so get ready to watch your bookshelves sag.

There are a few classic manga series on sale, like the complete box sets for Akira, Death Note and Fullmetal Alchemist – all of which are well worth the investment, if you’ve never read them – along with more recent ones, like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

You can also preorder the Chainsaw Man box set for $112.50, down from $150. That’s not a bad deal, considering you get the first 11 volumes of the hit series but you’ll have to wait until October 4 for it to ship.

If you’ve finally decided that now is the perfect time to read Bleach or One Piece, you can pick up the complete run of the former for around 34 per cent off, and the latter for an average of 35 per cent off. As someone who owns every volume of One Piece physically, I wish you good luck. And I can assure you that whatever available bookshelf space you have is definitely not enough.

With much further ado, here are our picks for the best manga box sets that are currently on sale. Most of these seem to be a part of the mid-year sales that are running at the moment, so it’d be fair to say that we don’t expect them to be around for long.

demon slayer manga box set
Image: Viz Media
There’s Enough Manga Box Sets On Sale To Build Yourself A Fort With
Image: Viz

