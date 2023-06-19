Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Mortal Kombat 1 In Australia

Hey, get over here, because we’ve rounded up everywhere in Australia you can pick up a cheap copy of Mortal Kombat 1. Despite its name, Mortal Kombat 1 is the 12th instalment in the long-running fighting game series and is set to reboot the franchise. There was a whole thing in the last game where Liu Kang became a Fire God and recreated the universe.

Announced back in May, we got our first proper look at the game during the recent Summer Game Fest. From what we’ve seen so far, the game’s iconic fatalities seem to be as brutal and ridiculous as ever. Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce a new feature called Kameo Fighters that’ll let you summon assist fighters to help you out.

Ahead of its September 19 release date, here’s where you can preorder Mortal Kombat 1 while saving yourself a few bucks.

Where can you get Mortal Kombat 1 for cheap in Australia?

If you’re picking up Mortal Kombat 1 for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, the game is set to retail for $109.95, both physically and digitally. If you’re grabbing the game for the Nintendo Switch, the game is retailing for $99.95, which is a pretty eye-watering price when you consider most Switch games average around the $80 mark.

If you’re after the cheapest price for Mortal Kombat 1, both Mighty Ape and Gorilla Gaming are listing the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of the game for $79. After that, Amazon Australia has the PS5 and Xbox editions of the game for $84.99 and the Switch edition for $79, with free shipping. Big W also has the Switch edition for $79.

Regardless of where you buy the game from, your preorder will unlock Shang Tsung as a playable character and give you access to the beta when it goes live in August. However, this beta access is only available to PS5 and Xbox copies of the game.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Mortal Kombat 1 in Australia:

As for the PC edition of Mortal Kombat 1, Green Man Gaming currently has the cheapest copy of the game at $84.96, followed by Fanatical which is listing it for $92.21.

Where can you get Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for cheap in Australia?

On top of unlocking Shang Tsung and gaining access to the preorder beta, the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 also includes five days of early access to the game, one week of early access to DLC characters, six new playable characters, five new Kameo characters, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

Similar to the standard edition, both Mighty Ape and Gorilla Gaming have the cheapest copies of the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1, which is going for $139 from either retailer for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions (down from $149.95). Up next is Amazon Australia, which is selling the game for $144 with free shipping included.

Physical copies of the Premium Edition are only available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, although you can nab the Switch version through the Nintendo eShop.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition in Australia:

If you’re looking to pick up the Premium Edition for PC, then Green Man Gaming currently has the cheapest price at $118.96.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch in Australia on September 19, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.