The Massive Sandman Box Set Is On Sale For $210 Off So Don’t Sleep On It

Whether you’re a fan of the recent Netflix adaptation, an avid comic reader or just love a good story, there’s never really a wrong reason to pick up The Sandman and finally see what all the fuss is about. The series is highly regarded as being one of the all-time greatest comics ever, sitting alongside titles like Watchmen and Maus.

Now is an especially good time to finally dive into this iconic series, because you can currently pick up the complete Sandman box set on sale for $286.89. That’s a solid 43 per cent off a 14-book collection that’d usually set you back $500.

This box set includes the 10 volumes that collect the original The Sandman comic series, along with the Endless Nights graphic novel, the Overture prequel miniseries, and both the prose and comic versions of The Dream Hunters.

That’s a lot of comics, which is great if you’re someone who likes to buy an entire series in one go, or if you need to replace your much-loved and well-read copies. This set would also make a nice gift for that special goth friend in your life.

If you’ve never read the original The Sandman comics, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve at least heard about it. If you look up any of those guides for “The Comics You Need Read“, there’s a pretty high chance that The Sandman will be on there.

Originally published in 1989, The Sandman is the series that launched co-creator and writer Neil Gaiman into superstar status, with the main comic and its spin-offs winning 26 Eisner Awards during their runs.

The Sandman begins with Morpheus, the personification of dreams, being torn from his kingdom of dreaming and imprisoned on Earth by an occultist seeking eternal life. After escaping his decades-long imprisonment, this sprawling dark fantasy epic follows Morpheus as he attempts to regain his powers.

We follow his journey as the King of Dreams travels through the real world, the worlds of classic mythologies, actual Hell and the realms of the Endless, who are his siblings and the personification of Destiny, Destruction, Desire, Despair, Delirium and Death.

If you have seen the Netflix series, the show covers the first two trades – Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll’s House – along with two stories from Dream Country. So you still have plenty of comics to keep you busy while waiting for the second season to drop.

You can grab The Sandman box set while it’s on sale here. You won’t be disappointed, we promise.