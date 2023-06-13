‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
All of the Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Superhero, and Fantasy Movies Still to Come This Year

Published 1 hour ago: June 13, 2023 at 11:07 am
Four movies with confirmed release dates for 2023 in Australia. Image: Gizmodo Australia

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.

Movies that came out in January 2023

  • Mummies (animation) rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99
  • M3GAN rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $5.99
  • Babylon rent on Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $5.99.

Movies that came out in February 2023

Movies that came out in March 2023

  • Creed III rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $24.99
  • 65 rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $24.99
  • Scream VI rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, or YouTube for $5.99
  • Shazam! Fury Of The Gods still showing in some cinemas, but you can rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $24.99
  • Pearl if you can find it at a cinema, do it – it’s not streaming anywhere, nor can it be rented or bought online in Australia
  • The Portable Door catch it on Stan
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, or YouTube for $19.99.

Movies that came out in April 2023

  • Super Mario Bros. Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, and YouTube have it to rent for $29.99
  • The Pope’s Exorcist rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, and YouTube for $24.99
  • Evil Dead Rise rent via Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, and YouTube for $29.99.

New movies coming out in May 2023

New movies coming out in June 2023

New movies coming out in July 2023

New movies coming out in August 2023

New movies coming out in September 2023

 

New movies coming out in October 2023

  • True Love on October 5
  • The Exorcist: Believer on October 12
  • Poor Things on October 12
  • Five Nights At Freddy’s on October 26.

Here’s the spider walk scene from the original flick to tie you over for now.

New movies coming out in November 2023

New movies coming out in December 2023

What’s releasing in 2024?

  • Night Swim on January 4
  • The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11
  • Wise Guys on February 1
  • Elio on February 29
  • A Quiet Place: Day One on March 7
  • Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on March 14
  • Disney’s Snow White on March 21
  • Mickey17 on March 28
  • Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28
  • Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on April 11
  • Captain America: A New World Order on May 2
  • Furiosia on May 23
  • Planet of the Apes on May 23
  • The Watchers on June 6
  • If on June 6
  • Inside Out 2 on June 13
  • Despicable Me 4 on June 20
  • Mission Impossible 8 on June 27
  • Mufasa: The Lion King on July 4
  • Untitled Transformers animation on July 18
  • Thunderbolts on July 25
  • Trap on August 1
  • Speak No Evil on August 8
  • Beetlejuice 2 on September 5
  • Blade on September 5
  • Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19
  • Avatar 3 on December 19
  • Distant TBA.

That’s it for upcoming movies for 2023. If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

