There’s An Armored Core VI Gameplay Direct Coming Tonight

It appears your next look at Armored Core VI gameplay is arriving first thing tomorrow morning.

Announced via the official Armored Core VI Twitter account this morning, a “gameplay briefing” will stream tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26th, in Australia.

What does this gameplay briefing entail? Your guess is as good as mine, but it’s safe to assume we’re about to see some stompy bots beating the crap out of each other. Realistically that’s all I ever want to see at any given moment of the day, so this has worked out incredibly well for me.

Obviously, as a From Software game, people may come to this gameplay briefing with certain expectations. My advice, particularly if you’ve never played an Armored Core game before, is to leave them at the door on the way in. Armored Core couldn’t be more different to From’s more recent and popular titles like Elden Ring and Dark Souls. These are crunchy, tactical combat sims — a power fantasy for a very specific type of anime fan, one that still has Patlabor movie posters on their walls. If you go in expecting a Souls game with mechs, you may be disappointed.

When To See The Armored Core VI Gameplay Briefing In Australian Times

You’ll be able to catch the Armored Core VI gameplay briefing on Bandai Namco’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here’s when it will kick off in your neck of the woods:

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:00 AM AEST, July 26

NT, SA

11:30 PM ACST, July 25

WA

10:00 PM AWST, July 25

NZ

2:00 AM NZST, July 26

A follow-up tweet indicated that subtitles will be available on YouTube. If you, like me, are a subtitles person, you’ll need to head over there.

Armored Core VI launches August 25 for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and Windows PC.