Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Super Mario RPG In Australia

It’s now been 27 years since Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars graced ye olde SNES console, but during the most recent Direct, Nintendo announced a revival of the old fan-favourite.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it was developed by Square back in 1996, and combines elements of a traditional Mario platformer with the RPG gameplay of the Final Fantasy series. The storyline follows Mario and friends, as they form an unlikely alliance with Bowser to fix the wish-granting Star Road and stop the Smithy gang. By exploring different environments and entering turn-based battles, you’ll once again attempt to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

So what kind of changes can we expect from this remake? Well, for starters, the revival will give the original graphics and cinematics a massive 3D upgrade. You’ll also get to see some more playfulness between gaming’s greatest love triangle (Mario, Peach and Bowser), as well as with original characters Geno and Mallow. There will also be new mechanics introduced, such as time-based attack boosts.

Now if you want to know where you can find a copy of Super Mario RPG for cheap, then keep scrolling.

Where can you get Super Mario RPG for cheap in Australia?

At present, most Australian retailers are pedalling the SNES remake for $69, including Amazon, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape. However, if you want the most bang for your buck, you’ll want to preorder your copy with Amazon, which is offering free shipping with your order.

From there, EB Games and The Gamesmen are both offering the game for its recommended retail price of $79.95.

Grab a copy of Super Mario RPG for cheap from any of the retailers below:

Amazon Australia: $69 + free shipping

$69 + free shipping Big W: $69

$69 JB Hi-Fi: $69

$69 Mighty Ape: $69

$69 EB Games: $79.95

$79.95 The Gamesmen: $79.95

Super Mario RPG will be released in Australia on November 17, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.