Diablo IV: 14 Wild Loot Drops Fans Have Found

With so many skill trees and loot combinations, Diablo IV has no shortage of ways to eviscerate your foes and make them fear your mathematical superiority. Players are still finding all sorts of incredible Unique-rarity items, and certain of these weapons and armours are proving to be exceptionally worth hunting down.

I’ve coordinated with our resident Diablo IV experts to take stock of what’s been discovered thus far. Here, you’ll find a collection of both class-agnostic and class-specific items with which to enhance your build. We’ll also let you know where you’re likely to find these weapons and armours. Of course, given the nature of the game, most are random drops across different tiers.

Butcher’s Cleaver (any class)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

Let’s be honest: If you’re wielding this thing, then you’ve taken down the Butcher, which itself is a pretty wild claim to fame. The Butcher’s Cleaver’s unique effect gives you a guaranteed chance to Fear and Slow an opponent by 40-75 per cent for four seconds on a critical hit.

The Butcher’s Cleaver has a chance of dropping from the Butcher in World Tier III and IV, as well as treasure goblins in Helltide in Tiers III and IV.

The Grandfather (any class)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

Ya gotta love a two-handed blade, especially one that ups your critical damage. The Grandfather will up your Critical Strike Damage between 60 and 100 per cent and it ignores durability loss. So swing carelessly if you want.

The Grandfather is a World Tier IV drop. Slay enemies, check chests, or smash up some objects to hopefully find this blade.

Ring of Starless Skies (any class)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

The Ring of Starless Skies will up your skill spam capacity. This Ring’s unique effect lowers the resource cost of your next core skill between 8-12 per cent, maxing out at 40 per cent.

The Ring of Starless Skies is one of the rarest drops in the game, though. You’ll need to start slaying level 85 and higher creatures for a chance to find one.

Harlequin Crest (any class)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

Found as a World Tier IV drop, the Harlequin Crest gives you between 10 and 20 per cent damage reduction — that’s like a reverse vulnerability at the high end. It also gives you a +4 ranks to all skills.

Greatstaff of the Crone (Druid)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

The Greatstaff of the Crone allows your druid to transform their basic claw attack to a storm skill while also casting storm strike. It’s a nice two-for-one bonus and you can find it as a drop by going about your path of destruction on enemies, objects, and by checking chests in World Tier III or IV.

Mad Wolf’s Glee (Druid)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

If you’re really into werewolves, look no further than the Mad Wolf’s Glee chest piece. This will set your werewolf form as your true form, granting +2 ranks to all werewolf skills.

You can find the Mad Wolf’s Glee as a random drop from level 85 and up monsters.

Howl From Below (Necromancer)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

Howl from Below is for those who enjoy a good corpse explosion. These gloves let you summon a Volatile Skeleton with Corpse Explosion. The skeleton will charge at a random foe and explode for 30 to 40 per cent greater damage than your regular Corpse Explosion skill.

Howl from Below is a random drop in World Tiers III and IV.

Ring of Mendeln (Necromancer)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

The Ring of Mendeln makes summoning minions even more fun and violent. While equipped, anytime you have seven or more minions on the field, you gain a 10 per cent chance to empower them, causing them to explode and deal extra damage on their next attack.

Thus far it seems like Nightmare dungeons are a good spot to earn a possible Ring of Mendeln drop.

Staff of Lam Esen (Sorcerer)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

The Staff of Lam Esen makes your Charged Bolts pierce, so foes lined up in a row are gonna have a bad time as you send bolts through each of them. Mobs will melt before your unstoppable might.

The Staff of Lam Esen can be found as a random drop on World Tiers III and IV.

Iceheart Brais (Sorcerer)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

For the sorcerers who like to stay frosty (I’m sorry), the Iceheart Brais makes it so that enemies who die while frozen have an 11 to 20 per cent chance of detonating as a Frost Nova. Guess you’re supposed to keep your pants in the freezer after all.

The Iceheart Brais can be found as a random drop on World Tiers III and IV.

Asheara’s Khanjar (Rogue)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

Every rogue’s gotta go fast, especially considering how many freakin’ enemies the game likes to throw at you. So why not grab a unique dagger that does just that? Asheara’s Khanjar, found as a random drop in Diablo IV, ups your attack speed by 4 to 6 per cent with every hit, maxing out at 20 to 30 per cent.

Grasp of Shadow (Rogue)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

It’s becoming clear that making an enemy vulnerable and seizing that opportunity is essential in Diablo IV. That’s what makes Grasp of Shadow, which on Marksman and Cutthroat Skill attacks summons a Shadow Clone 20 to 30 per cent of the time to copy your attacks, so great. You can find Grasp of Shadow as a drop at Tiers III and IV.

Rage of Harrogath (Barbarian)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

The Rage of Harrogath chest piece will let you keep the attacks coming with a 20 to 40 per cent chance to reduce cooldowns of non-ultimate skills when you inflict an Elite with bleeding status. It also ups your Thorns, so you’ll continue to do damage as you’re getting hit. Jump in and swing away.

Rage of Harrogath is a random drop on World Tiers III and IV.

Fields of Crimson (Barbarian)

Image: Blizzard / Fextralife / Kotaku

You don’t have to be Glen Danzig to enjoy pools of blood. Any Barbarian wielding the Fields of Crimson will create a blood pool upon a successful hit with Rupture. That pool will cause bleeding damage for six seconds and any foes standing in it will take an extra 10 per cent bleeding damage.

Fields of Crimson drops in World Tiers III and IV.

These are some of the coolest Unique pieces of loot we’ve seen yet, but there’s undoubtedly more out there. Which ones have caught your eye?