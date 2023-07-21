Epic Games Sale Doesn’t Just Have Solid Deals, It Also Has Good Rewards

The Epic Games Store is running a summer sale with some solid discounts on big games ranging from Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding to the just-released Dead Island 2, making the next few weeks a hot time to flesh out your PC backlog.

Hundreds of games are on sale through August 3. Acclaimed platformer Celeste is just $5 while survival horror adventure Alan Wake Remastered is only $12, just in time for the sequel’s October 17 release. A handful of Assassin’s Creed games—the Greek epic Odyssey, the Egyptian masterpiece Origins, and the Paris-set Unity—are a few bucks each. The brilliant narrative RPG Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is here, too, for $10. And of course, some just-released games like Crime Boss: Rockay City, Dead Island 2, and Star Trek: Resurgence are all discounted pretty heavily, which is great if you’re looking for something new to play but don’t want to break the bank.

Maybe the best part about this sale, though, is the rewards. Typically, Epic gives you 5 percent back for every app or game you purchase through its platform. During this sale, that percentage has doubled to 10. So, not only are game prices slashed by as much as 90 percent for select titles, but you’ll also get a bit of that money spent back 14 days after your purchase. That’s a win-win in my book.

The full list of discounts is long, so here’s a truncated version in semi-alphabetical order:

Epic Games Summer Sale 2023