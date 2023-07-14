Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In July

Sony has announced the titles coming to its library of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some extremely strong titles in the mix.

This month includes games like Sniper Elite 5 (which is excellent cooperative fun with friends), The Ascent, and the ever-popular Undertale. Your monthly free titles for Essential tier subscribers are available now as well, including Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War (watch out, it’s a big download), Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling: Extinction is Forever.

Update 14/7/23: Updated with July’s monthly games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in July on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in July are:

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle (PS5, PS4)

Alan Wake Remastered (PS5, PS4)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (PS5, PS4)

Download these between Tuesday, July 4 and Monday, July 31, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep! You have until July 3 to download last month’s freebies, which were NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi.

New on PlayStation Plus in July

It Takes Two (PS5, PS4)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5, PS4)

Snow Runner (PS5, PS4)

World War Z (PS5, PS4)

The Ascent (PS5, PS4)

Undertale (PS5, PS4)

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS5, PS4)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS5, PS4)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Rise of SH1FT3R (PS5, PS4)

Monster Jam: Steel Titans (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for July

Gravity Crash Portable (PS4)

Twisted Metal (PS5, PS4)

Twisted Metal 2 (PS5, PS4)

Almost like Sony’s got a Twisted Metal TV show coming out, isn’t it? (They do — Twisted Metal streams on Stan in Australia from July 27).

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog