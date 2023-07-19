Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for July is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in July and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 19/7/2023: Updated to add July final wave of new titles. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in July

Arriving

July 3

Arcade Paradise

July 5

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

July 14

Exoprimal

July 18

Techtonica

The Cave

Toem

July 19

Maquette

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley

The Wandering Village

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Xbox Series X|S only)

July 31

Venba

August 1

Celeste

Departing

July 31

Dreamscaper

Marvel’s Avengers

The Ascent

Two Point Campus

PC Game Pass in June

Arriving

July 3

Arcade Paradise

July 5

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

July 14

Exoprimal

July 18

Techtonica

Toem

July 19

Maquette

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley

The Wandering Village

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

July 31

Venba

August 1

Celeste

Departing

July 31

Dreamscaper

Expeditions: Rome

Marvel’s Avengers

The Ascent

Two Point Campus

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July

Arriving

July 19

Techtonica

The Cave

Toem

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley

The Wandering Village

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

August 1

Celeste

Departing

July 31

Dreamscaper

Marvel’s Avengers

The Ascent

Two Point Campus

Xbox Games With Gold

Don’t forget: Xbox Live Gold, and the Games With Gold program, will be retired in September 2023. Only a month and a bit left to claim some freebies, so make sure you do!

Darkwood : Available July 1 to 31

: Available July 1 to 31 When the Past was Around: Available July 16 to August 15

