kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

Advertisement
Advertisement

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for July is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in July and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 19/7/2023: Updated to add July final wave of new titles. — David.

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in July

Arriving

July 3

Arcade Paradise

July 5

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

July 14

Exoprimal

July 18

Techtonica

The Cave

Toem

July 19

Maquette

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley

The Wandering Village

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Xbox Series X|S only)

July 31

Venba

August 1

Celeste

Departing

July 31

Dreamscaper 

Marvel’s Avengers 

The Ascent 

Two Point Campus

game pass july
Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in June

Arriving

July 3

Arcade Paradise

July 5

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

July 14

Exoprimal

July 18

Techtonica

Toem

July 19

Maquette

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley

The Wandering Village

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

July 31

Venba

August 1

Celeste

Departing

July 31

Dreamscaper 

Expeditions: Rome 

Marvel’s Avengers 

The Ascent 

Two Point Campus 

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July

Arriving

July 19

Techtonica

The Cave

Toem

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley

The Wandering Village

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

August 1

Celeste

Departing

July 31

Dreamscaper 

Marvel’s Avengers 

The Ascent

Two Point Campus 

Xbox Games With Gold

Don’t forget: Xbox Live Gold, and the Games With Gold program, will be retired in September 2023. Only a month and a bit left to claim some freebies, so make sure you do!

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

Comments

3 responses to “Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July”

  1. ashuramgs2sub Avatar
    ashuramgs2sub

    One thing to remember is that the Game Pass of now is not like Game Pass was early on. When it first launched there was so many games on there that almost anybody could find something worthwhile to play, and there was always a decent amount of games being added month to month. This has unfortunately slowed to a crawl, and the only draw now seems to be the backlog of games already on the service.

    The other draw was that first-party Xbox games would be on there day-and-date with their launch. A very appealing proposition when you look at the amount of studios Microsoft now owns, but the reality is that with delays and the first-party games they have launched not meeting the expectations of a lot of people, the value isn’t being met there in the eyes of some people either.

    I personally still get some use out of it (Turbo Golf Racing will get some screen time due to wanting something new to play with friends, I put some decent hours into the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up, and Ori & the Will of the Wisps is on my list for when I get the time), but it’s not the same powerhouse of a service it once was.

    Reply
  2. sydney2k Avatar
    sydney2k

    If you go Ultimate you haveaccerss to cloud gaming, and if you have problems installing those games, give it a try over the cloud. Of course, cloud gaming has its own set of issues, but at least you get to play the game and give it a try.

    Reply
  3. grimthebunny Avatar
    grimthebunny

    It definitely has slow patches but there is still generally enough that I feel I am getting the better end of the deal, for instance at the moment Hi Fi Rush is getting a solid amount of my attention and I am hanging out for Atomic Heart.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement