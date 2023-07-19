Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for July is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in July and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 19/7/2023: Updated to add July final wave of new titles. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in July
Arriving
July 3
Arcade Paradise
July 5
Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
July 14
Exoprimal
July 18
Techtonica
The Cave
Toem
July 19
Maquette
July 20
Figment 2: Creed Valley
The Wandering Village
July 25
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Xbox Series X|S only)
July 31
Venba
August 1
Celeste
Departing
July 31
Dreamscaper
Marvel’s Avengers
The Ascent
Two Point Campus
Xbox Games With Gold
Don’t forget: Xbox Live Gold, and the Games With Gold program, will be retired in September 2023. Only a month and a bit left to claim some freebies, so make sure you do!
- Darkwood: Available July 1 to 31
- When the Past was Around: Available July 16 to August 15
