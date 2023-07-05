Looks Like Tears Of The Kingdom’s Best Rupee Glitch Is No More

The most recent The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch seems to have done away with a few popular glitches, a Reddit post suggests. Nintendo issued update 1.2.0 on July 5 in order to “improve the gameplay experience,” it wrote in its patch notes, and to burn through your infinite money reserves, apparently.

“The autobuild frozen meat glitch was patched,” a Reddit user said. “Good thing I turned off automatic updates on my Switch a few days ago.”

As Kotaku senior editor Luke Plunkett previously reported, the “frozen meat glitch” allowed you to “trick the game into giving you loads of valuable resources by turning big hunks of meat into a weapon, then taking that weapon with you to the snow.” That’s the short of it.

The elaborate process involved attaching meat onto sticks and using “autobuild to ctrl+c, ctrl+v until you’ve built 21 meat clubs (the most the game can remember and place at any one time) and fused them all together,” Plunkett writes. Then, once you’ve retreated to and rested in a snowy area with your meat, it would freeze. You’d wake up to a beautiful bundle of frozen meat, or a 39,960 rupee value.

Not anymore, though. Say goodbye to your grill plans.

A ToTK duplication glitch might be gone, too

Update 1.2.0 also seems to remove the Tobio’s Hollow glitch, which let players duplicate their items in the late-game area Tobio’s Hollow Chasm.

Officially, 1.2.0 makes one general update and a few bug clean-ups. According to Nintendo’s patch notes, players who downloaded the update can expect these changes:

“Starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) [will give players] a number of in-game items.”

“Downloading the update will allow players [experiencing bugs] to proceed past […] points” in quests like “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”

“Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.”

“Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.”

The Switch News channel update seems intriguing, though it will unlikely be a true replacement for 21 pieces of free meat. But while Nintendo is aggressive in bandaging every possible glitch, bug, and exploit, glitch hunters are determined. And Zelda has more secrets to offer, I’m sure.