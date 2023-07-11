Prime Day Sales: Grab Elden Ring, No Man’s Sky, And More For Cheap

Is that gaming shelf of yours looking a little sparse? Missed out on a few modern classics? Been meaning to pick up a couple of games that grabbed your attention but were perhaps not quite worth full price? This year’s (two-day) Amazon Prime Day sale has some particularly excellent games worth grabbing at a discount, such as Elden Ring and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. But enough preamble, let’s get some cheap games in your hands.

Image: FromSoftware

Elden Ring – $US39.99 ($56) (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X)

2022’s Game of the Year at the Keighley’s, Elden Ring expands on the Dark Souls formula with an incredible open world that feels far more approachable than previous FromSoftware games. Indeed, Elden Ring was all we could think about last year.

Elden Ring is on sale for $US39.99 ($56) for PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X (Series S owners are out of luck, due to this being a physical disc) on July 11 and 12.

Image: Hello Games

No Man’s Sky – $US29.99 ($42) (PS5, Switch)

A game with an epic comeback story, No Man’s Sky first premiered to lukewarm reception back in the 2010s, but countless updates introduced tons of new gameplay, improved the look and feel of the game, and added new features. Now No Man’s Sky is a galactic-scale experience like no other.

No Man’s Sky is on sale for $US29.99 ($42) for Switch and PS5.

Image: Square Enix

Octopath Traveller II – $US39.99 ($56) (PS5, PS4, Switch)

With a gorgeous art style that both captures and modernizes classic JRPG aesthetics, Octopath Traveller turned heads when its first chapter arrived in 2018. With a sequel now out, the series continues delivering visual charm.

Octopath Traveller II is on sale for $US39.99 ($56) on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on July 11 and 12.

Image: Techland

Dying Light 2 – $US24.99 ($35) (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X)

In our review of zombie-slaying sim Dying Light 2, we described it as “a giant, beautiful sandbox filled with zombies that you get to explore using some of the best traversal gameplay I’ve experienced.” You’ll traverse its enormous world with parkour skills you can unlock and upgrade, and bashing the zombies is a delightfully gory experience.

Dying Light 2 is on sale for $US24.99 ($35) for PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X on both July 11 and 12.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $US39.99 ($56) (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Switch)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII may feature some questionable additions to Final Fantasy VII’s lore, but as we discussed in our review of the game’s remaster last year, it remains an excellent JRPG — especially on the go, as it was originally designed for bite-sized experiences on the PlayStation Portable.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII Reunion is on sale for $US24.99 ($35) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Switch on July 11 and 12.

Image: Nintendo / Ubisoft

Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $US19.99 ($28) (Switch)

An unexpectedly fun crossover, Mario Rabbids wasn’t afraid to take some chances with the legendary Nintendo franchise, and it damn sure paid off. With engaging, tactical gameplay and adorable creatures, Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has a lot to offer.

Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is on sale for the Nintendo Switch for $US19.99 ($28) on both July 11 and 12.

Other great gaming deals

Here are some other games on sale you may want to consider:

So what discounted games are you looking to pick up?