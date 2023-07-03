Put These July 2023 Game Releases On Your Radar

Summer is upon us, and the heat’s on the rise.. This year has already seen a number of great games, but there are still more to come. While July’s release slate isn’t packed with household names, there are more than a few titles you might recognise here.

We’ve got over 30 games that are coming out this month, so let’s get movin’.

Synapse – July 4

Play it on: PS VR2 (VR only)

Genre: VR FPS

If you have a PS VR2 and are looking for a first-person shooter to flex its fancy new capabilities, you might want to check out Synapse. Not only does it feature typical FPS action,, it will let you control your telekinetic powers with the PS VR2’s newfangled eye tracking: Simply look at an object, pull a trigger, and boom, you throw it., Synapse sounds like a compelling VR experience. The game launches on July 4.

EchoBlade – July 5

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Genre: First-person dungeon crawler

EchoBlade comes to consoles on July 5 (it initially launched on Steam in 2022). It simulates the experience of navigating a dungeon without being able to see. You’ll play as a knight who must echolocate their way through puzzles and combat.

City Limits – July 6

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Genre: Puzzle

Released on PC a year earlier, City Limits brings its chill, tile-based, city-constructing puzzle challenges to PlayStation, Xbox, and the Switch.

GYLT – July 6

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Genre: Stealth, puzzle, and adventure

GYLT is surviving Stadia’s demise with a multiplatform release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on July 6. It features creepy monsters and stealthy gameplay.

Necrosmith – July 6

Play it on: PS5, Switch

Genre: RPG and strategy

Originally released on PC a year ago, Necrosmith is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation on July 6. Necrosmith bills itself as “an indirect necromancer simulator,” in which you’ll collect body parts, use magic abilities, and survive against large gatherings of enemies.

Scarf – July 6

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Genre: Puzzle and platformer

Having been released a few years ago on PC, SCARF is coming to PlayStation and Xbox with its shapeshifting scarf, pretty music, and a variety of platforming and puzzle challenges.

Feeble Light – July 7

Play it on: PS5, Switch, Windows

Genre: Shmup

Feeble Light is a neo-retro shoot ‘em up featuring three-tone pixel art and a vertical orientation. It launches on PlayStation, Switch, and PC on July 7.

Garlic – July 7

Play it on: PS5, Switch

Genre: Platformer

Having lived on PC for a few years, Garlic will arrive on PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch on July 7. You’ll take on the role of an onion-headed boy on a quest to meet the Cyber Goddess. You know, normal onion-headed boy business.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie – July 7

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Genre: RPG

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is the latest in the story-heavy RPG series, following characters caught up in a post-war scenario. It features tactical combat and a procedurally generated dungeon to test your mettle. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie releases on July 7.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – July 12

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Genre: Adventure

Oxenfree II is set five years after the first game. You’ll investigate strange radio frequencies that create wild, paranormal effects on the world. Your decisions affect various story outcomes, as well as relationships with other characters. Oxenfree II comes out on July 12.

Battle Bows – July 13

Play it on: Meta Quest, Windows (VR only)

Genre: VR FPS

Battle Bows is a VR-only game on Steam and Quest with a very simple premise: Grab a bow and arrow and pop some sentient balloons! That might sound a little disturbing, but it does offer single-player and co-op challenges.

Gravity Circuit – July 13

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Genre: Platformer

Gravity Circuit is a fast-looking retro-style action platformer that pits you against hostile robots. The game’s got a neat-lookin’ Transformers meets Mega Man style and some fun music. Gravity Circuit launches on July 13.

Testament: The Order of High Human – July 13

Play it on: Windows

Genre: First-person action adventure

Testament: The Order of High Human describes itself as an action-adventure game with some Metroidvania and RPG features. Combat implements include bows and arrows, swords, and magic. The game also features some puzzle and platforming elements. Testament: The Order of High Human launches on July 13.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg – July 13

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows (one day earlier)

Genre: RPG

If you’ve ever wondered about the Atelier games but weren’t sure where to start, you might want to check out this new remake of the first Atelier-series game. Originally released in 1997 on the PSX, you’ll take on the role of a failing alchemy student who is given a final chance to prove herself. Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg arrives on July 13.

Maniac Mechanics – July 13

Play it on: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Party

Maniac Mechanics is a four-player co-op party game in which you weave mechanical chaos across Octane Isle, building things, destroying things, and racing vehicles. Maniac Mechanics launches on July 13.

Exoprimal – July 14

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Genre: Co-op shooter

Folks have wanted a new dinosaur game from Capcom for a while. And while Exoprimal might not be the specific one we were looking for, it might yet prove to be fun in its own right. Join up with some friends and get ready to shoot hordes and hordes and hordes (and hordes) of dinosaurs. Exoprimal releases on July 14.

Jagged Alliance 3 – July 14

Play it on: Windows

Genre: Tactical RPG

In Jagged Alliance 3, you’ll set out to fight in tactical skirmishes in a post-apocalyptic world. It also features an RPG-based story that you’ll have influence over the outcome of. Will this finally be the quality sequel series fans have been waiting decades for? Jagged Alliance 3 arrives on July 14.

My Friendly Neighbourhood – July 18

Play it on: Windows

Genre: FPS

Everyone told me I was wrong to suspect the worst of those damn tv puppets. If you’ve ever worried that, unsupervised, puppets for children’s TV shows would turn into murderous evildoers, My Friendly Neighbourhood looks like it’ll validate you. The game launches on July 18.

Xenonauts 2 – July 18

Play it on: Windows

Genre: Tactical RPG

Xenonauts 2 is a globe-spanning strategy game that tasks you with handling an alien invasion of earth. The game is set in 2009 after an alternate history timeline that sees the Cold War still in effect. You’ll take on both aliens and human threats alike. Xenonauts arrives on July 18.

LISA: Definitive Edition – July 18

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Genre: RPG

LISA: The Definitive Edition is an updated version of 2014’s memorable side-scrolling RPG set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The new version updates the visuals, as well as adds new enemies, narrative content, and music. LISA: The Definitive Edition launches on July 18.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – July 20

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Genre: Strategy

It’s time to get to work unifying Japan in Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening. The latest in a 40-year-old series of grand strategy games, Awakening lets you command armies at a massive scale and launches on July 20.

Pikmin 4 – July 21

Play it on: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Strategy

Pikmin 4 arrives on July 21, bringing with it brand-new features to the Nintendo franchise. This time, you’ll be able to venture out at night and there are even some elemental-based Pikmin you’ll need to use to tackle different puzzles and enemies.

Mr. Run and Jump – July 25

Play it on: PS5, Switch, Windows

Genre: Platformer

In Mr. Run and Jump you’ll be, uh, running and jumping! This neon-themed platformer features the typical manoeuvres including jumping, dashing, and double jumps. You’ll also get a pet dog named Leap the Dog. Mr. Run and Jump launches on July 25.

Remnant 2 – July 25

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Genre: Shooter

The sequel to Remnant: From Ashes, Remnant II’s July 25 release brings with it a new set of co-op shooter challenges that’ll have you be chasing ever-better loot, taking down vicious monsters in macabre worlds.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC Release) – July 26

Play it on: Windows

Genre: Platformer

The latest in the ongoing Ratchet & Clank series, Rift Apart arrives on PC on July 26 with its dimension-hopping shenanigans. This Windows version will support 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 monitor support as well as full DualSense controller features.

Arcadian Atlas – July 27

Play it on: Windows

Genre: Tactical RPG

If you’re in need of a tactical RPG fix, you might want to check out Arcadian Atlas when it launches on July 27 on PC. The game features a delightful art style that easily brings to mind Final Fantasy Tactics.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – July 27

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Genre: Action

199X was a good year, right? Well, get ready to go back to it with Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on consoles and PC. Rise of the Dragons features local co-op and 13 different playable characters. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons releases on July 27.

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – July 27

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Genre: Platformer

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara is a cute-looking platformer set on a collection of islands depicted in colourful levels. Koa releases on select consoles and PC on July 27.

Lunacy: Saint Rhodes – July 27

Play it on: Windows

Genre: Survival horror

Your family’s been murdered. Well, in Lunacy: Saint Rhodes, that is. Now you’ve got a flashlight and apparently no aversion to wandering around dark creepy areas. That means it’s time to get to work figuring out What Happened™. Lunacy: Saint Rhodes hits PC on July 27.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – July 27

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Genre: Narrative

The Expanse: A Telltale Series sees you take on the role of the series’ best character, Camina Drummer as, yet again, the solar system is on the brink of war and complete political collapse. Hopefully that darn protomolecule doesn’t make things worse. Largely taking its stylings from the successful TV adaptation of James S.A. Corey’s novels, this has all the fast-paced ship combat, zero-g brawls, and solar system exploration this franchise has become known for.

Disney Illusion Island – July 28

Play it on: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Platormer

With a striking art style and Disney franchise characters, Disney Illusion Island offers up to four players an adventure featuring platforming, puzzle solving, and boss battles. You can play as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, or Donald Duck. Disney Illusion Islands hits the Nintendo Switch on July 28.

F1 Manager 2023 – July 31

Play it on: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Genre: Racing Sim

The latest in the ongoing series of Formula 1 racers, F1 Manager 2023 pulls information from real races in “Race Replay,” a series-first feature that lets you play a role in some of this year’s most defining F1 races. F1 Manager 2023 hits select consoles and PC on July 21.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – July 31

Play it on: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Genre: FPS

Nightdive Studios sure loves bringing back classic shooters. This time, 1994’s Rise of the Triad sees its classic, sprite-based FPS action brought to the modern era with a level editor in addition to all the original episodes. Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is due out on July 31.

And that’s a wrap for our epic list of games coming out this July. Which are you most likely to grab first?