Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Spider-Man 2 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

October is set to be a big month for game releases, but there’s one title that swings over the heads of all the rest: Spider-Man 2. Revealed back in a 2021 Sony Showcase, we’ve seen a lot of this new game over the past month or so, from a big gameplay demo to a sneaky tease in Across The Spider-Verse. During Summer Game Fest 2023, Insomniac confirmed the hotly anticipated title will be web-slinging into stores from October 20.

While we’ve known that Venom would be playing a role in the sequel since the 2021 announcement, it wasn’t until the recent Sony Showcase that Kraven the Hunter was revealed as one of the game’s major villains, along with the Lizard. It also looks like the main story is going to cover Spidey dealing with his symbiote suit as well.

In terms of gameplay, Spider-Man 2 will keep the open world from the previous game but with the added feature of being able to swap between Peter and Miles while free roaming. It seems to be a similar mechanic as the character system from GTA V, where you’re free to muck around in-between big story missions, which have been specifically designed for Peter or Miles to complete. However, you can expect to swap between the two wall-crawlers mid-action as well, if the recent gameplay demo is anything to go by.

Here’s everywhere in Australia you can preorder Spider-Man 2 for thwippin’ cheap.

Where can you get Spider-Man 2 for cheap in Australia?

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man 2 is set to retail for $124.95, exclusively for the PS5, so we welcome any preorder deals that brings its price under $100. The good news is, there are a few options to choose from.

Currently, Mighty Ape and Gorilla Gaming have the cheapest prices available for Spider-Man 2 at $98 each. However, these prices don’t include shipping, so you’re probably better off going with Amazon Australia, which is listing the game for $99 with free shipping.

Big W and JB Hi-Fi are both selling Spider-Man 2 for $99, which could be beneficial if you go for in-store pickup to avoid the additional postage cost.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Spider-Man 2 in Australia:

There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game that’s available through the PlayStation Store for $139.95. The Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2 includes five unique suits for Peter, five unique suits for Miles, additional Photo Mode items and two Skill Points. It also currently includes pre-order incentive items, which are early unlocks of the Arachknight suit for Peter, the Shadow-Spider suit for Miles, the Web Grabber gadget and three skill points.

Where can you get Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller and PS5 bundle in Australia?

Image: Sony

Spider-Man 2 is Sony’s big release for 2023, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the publisher is going all out with its launch. Sony is currently offering a limited edition bundle that includes a Spider-Man-themed PS5 with a matching DualSense controller and a voucher for a digital copy of the game. Only a few retailers are currently offering preorders for the limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5, which is retailing for $964.

If you’re already sorted for a PS5, you can buy the DualSense controller separately for $124. Sony is also offering Spider-Man 2 faceplates by themselves, so you can install them onto your current PS5. However, it looks like most retailers have pulled down their listings and what is available is limited to some absurd scalper prices on eBay.

Here’s where you can pick up the Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller in Australia:

And here’s where you can pick up the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle in Australia:

Spider-Man 2 will release in Australia on October 20, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.