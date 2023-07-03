The 12 Best And Worst Anime From The Autumn 2023 Season

Autumn 2023 has blessed us with an unexpectedly strong anime season, packed with new releases and sequels to beloved older series. While there were shows that met audience expectations, and others that blew everyone away, some – surprisingly – dropped the ball. To help you make the most of your anime-watching time, we’ll be ranking each show with a three-tiered recommendation system — Recommended, Mixed Feelings, and Not Recommended. Pretty straightforward, we think you’ll agree.

From the shows we loved to those that disappointed us, here’s what you might have missed during the Autumn 2023 anime season.

Oshi no Ko

Let’s start with the most anticipated and most loved anime of the season. Oshi no Ko blew everyone away with its banger opening song, gorgeous animation, and dark themes.

The series follows the children of revered idol Hoshino Ai as they try to survive in the cutthroat entertainment industry. Oshi no Ko draws in the audience with themes of death and rebirth, as well as some confronting scenes that you won’t be able to look away from.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

You can watch “Oshi no Ko” on HIDIVE.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

The fourth instalment of the Demon Slayer franchise sees Tanjiro travel to a village of swordsmiths to get his blade repaired. While his sword is being fixed, Tanjiro and Muichiro work together to fight off two demons from the Twelve Kizuki.

This season definitely doesn’t feel as strong in terms of story when compared to the first season and the Mugen Train movie– but there’s heaps of action and fight scenes that are beautifully animated.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is available on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

After being locked away by Julius for ten years, Conrad (a former predecessor to the Wizard King) manages to escape. Wielding the Imperial Sword, he attempts to destroy the Clover Kingdom and rebuild it as a place where equality is all that matters.

This direct (and non-canon) sequel to the magical shounen anime Black Clover boasts some of the best animation I’ve ever seen from the franchise. While the story was somewhat bland, the film was fun to watch. If you’re a fan of the original series, this is a great way to spend a Sunday arvo.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is streaming on Netflix.

The Dangers in My Heart

Little edgelord Ichikawa wants to murder the school idol, Yamada. But they start spending time together in the library when Ichikawa goes there to read about murder, and Yamada goes there to stuff her face with food. From here, their romance blossoms, but not without some silly puns, hilarious goofs and classic fanservice.

This series was the biggest surprise for me out of the entire 2023 Autumn anime season. I wasn’t expecting the depth of character development that we got, but I’m so grateful that we did. The comedy is well-timed, and the romance is heartwarming.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

You can watch The Dangers in My Heart on HIDIVE.

Hell’s Paradise

There is an island far away named Shinsenkyo. This island is home to the Elixir of Life, said to grant immortality to whoever consumes it. But the island is full of terrifying and dangerous creatures, and nobody has ever returned alive. Eleven criminals on death row are sent to the island to retrieve the Elixir for a chance to be pardoned for all their crimes.

Hell’s Paradise hits hard straight from episode one and continues to do so through to episode 12. A banger opening, a high-stakes story, and clean animation make this an easy series to enjoy.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

Hell’s Paradise is available on Crunchyroll.

Skip to Loafer

Skip to Loafer proves that romance isn’t dead. A coming of age love story about a girl from the countryside that moves to the big city.

The first few episodes are spent with each character as we get to know them before they even make friends, let alone fall in love. Skip to Loafer takes the feelings of uncertainty we feel while growing up and makes them easier to digest. There is no focus on the need to fall in love with someone else, but instead, the need to love yourself. The characters are all well-written, and the series gives a feeling of being in the moment at all times. A truly charming work.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

You can stream Skip to Loafer on Crunchyroll.

Heavenly Delusion

It takes a lot for an anime to put me on the edge of my seat, but Heavenly Delusion has joined the club. (Along with shows like Odd Taxi and From the New World).

It’s been 15 years since the disaster plunged the world into turmoil and left humans to try and survive against monsters known as the Man-eaters. Maru and Kiruko fight these monsters while searching for a place called ‘Heaven’ that may or may not exist. Meanwhile, an isolated facility raises children under the guise that they’re protecting them from the outside world. But the truth is much darker.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

Heavenly Delusion is available to watch on Disney+.

Insomniacs After School

After finding Magari, a fellow insomniac, napping in the school’s unused observatory, Nakami decides to revive the astronomy club so they both have a place to nap during the day. But after participating in astronomy and astrophotography, the two of them end up running the club seriously… and falling in love.

Insomniacs After School is a genuinely wholesome and enjoyable romance anime that also explores a niche hobby. It has gorgeous music and art and is the perfect show to help you relax any time you need it.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

You can watch Insomniacs After School on HIDIVE.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

After being dumped by her gamer boyfriend, Akane turns to her favourite MMORPG to deal with the heartbreak. But it’s through this game that she meets someone who shows her the true meaning of romance.

While it’s not the most innovative romance anime of all time, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 does a fantastic job of giving us wholesome relationships while stamping out internalised misogyny. Akane’s ability to help the other women and girls in the show realise that there’s no need to be jealous of one another is really refreshing and admirable.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is available on Crunchyroll.

Mashle

In a world where magic is everything, Mash Burnedead works on becoming as swole as possible to compensate for his lack of magical abilities.

Imagine if Little Witch Academia was about a strong guy instead of a hard-working girl. Mashle is hilarious and knows how to not take itself seriously. It got a lot of criticism because of its strange artstyle and lack of a serious plot, but it’s so funny I ended up loving it anyway. If you need a good laugh, Mashle is it.

Recommended | Mixed Feelings | Not recommended

Mashle is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Magical Destroyers

Otakus all over Japan are being captured by the government in an attempt to ‘protect’ them. All otaku paraphernalia is being confiscated, and any person seen engaging in otaku activity is to be held captive. Only Otaku Hero and his band of rebels can help the otaku go back to their peaceful lives.

I was so excited about a new original anime series, and for three weeks, it seemed like Magical Destroyers was going to be the next FLCL. But it became perhaps the biggest let down of the 2023 Autumn anime season. Amazing music and surreal themes weren’t quite enough to hold Magical Destroyers together to become the next big thing in anime. The series dropped off quite heavily after episode five. It’s like it became scared of its own esotericism, and the characters and story shied away from the absurdity they had presented in the first half. The series had so much potential but was ultimately a letdown. At least the opening song is cool?

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

Magical Destroyers is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Otaku Elf

Elda is a social recluse of an elf that plays the part of a goddess in a shrine in Tokyo. Koito is her shrine maiden, who has the difficult task of getting the otaku shut-in to engage with the outside world.

Otaku Elf is a fun series that mixes history lessons and modern otaku culture in a way that’s easy to watch. When Elda isn’t busy playing video games or ordering the latest Gongem (see: Gundam) figure online, she tells stories of how things were done in Japan during the Edo period. From the shape of umbrellas to the history of Shintoism, there’s no shortage of fun historical facts. The series boasts a fantastic opening theme and solid animation. I wholeheartedly recommend this series to any comedy, history or fantasy anime fan.

Recommended | Mixed feelings | Not recommended

You can watch Otaku Elf in the comfort of your own home on HIDIVE.

Which of our picks from 2023 Autumn anime season have you seen? Which did you love and which did you hate? Did we miss any shows you think should have been on the list? Let us know down below.

