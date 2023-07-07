The World Ends With David (Oh No)

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re talking about old stuff.

This week on the show:

Turns out last week was super busy, and we, uh, didn’t get to play that many games

We did get to play SOME though

David briefly checked out Humanity, and finally played a little of The World Ends With You after years of lusting after it

and Emily drops a jumpscare, revealing herself to be our resident Overwatch 2 enjoyer

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including:

Exoprimal

Goobies

Gravity Circuit (PC)

Atelier Marie Remake

and the very important Unbridled: Horse Designer

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!