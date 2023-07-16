This Week In Games Australia: Pikmin 4 Leads A Very Busy Week

Bloody hell. Bit on this week.

Folks, welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days. Based on this week’s list, you’re gonna be playing a lot. Nintendo’s adorable sci-fi strategy title Pikmin 4 is the sole AAA launch in what is a very busy week for the indies.

You’ve got Dros launching straight out of Brisbane. The Szymanskis are dropping My Friendly Neighbourhood. The mind-bending Viewfinder is out this week to finally put that PSVR 2 you bought to use. Lakeburg Legacies creates small-town drama in a medieval hamlet. There are even two classic franchises getting reboots this week, in Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition and Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing.

July 19

Arcadegeddon (PC)

Ember Knights (NS)

From Madness With Love (PC)

Lisa: Definitive Edition (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

My Friendly Neighbourhood (PC)

Techtonica (PC)

Turbo Overkill (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Viewfinder (PS5, PC)

Xenonauts 2 (PC)

July 20

Blackout Protocol (PC)

Cramped Room of Death (PC, NS)

Cross Tales (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Dros (PC) 🇦🇺

July 21

Ducky’s Delivery Service (PC)

Homeseek (PC)

Killsquad (PS5, PS4)

Lakeburg Legacies (PC)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition (PC, NS, PS4)

Nobunaga’s Embition: Awakening (PC, NS, PS4)

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island (XSX, PC, XBO)

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Expansion Pack (PC)

The Wandering Village (XSX, XBO)

July 22

Brewpub Simulator (PC)

Pikmin 4 (NS)

Sephonie (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)