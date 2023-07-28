What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, friends, gamers, geeks, and comment section complainers — it’s Friday.

As is our Friday arvo custom around here, it’s time to crack a bev of your choice and plan our weekends.

This weekend, I’m planning to dump a bit of time into Viewfinder, the perspective based puzzle game. It feels like a game very inspired by The Witness, an experience I enjoyed quite a bit, but with its own vertigo-inducing spin. I’m keen to get stuck in. I’ve been lured back into Fortnite by the promise of Futurama skins — I simply need to knock someone down and hit em with a Zoidberg Scuttle emote. I am who I am. I’m going to install the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as well and throw the RTX 4090 at it. That sound you can hear is my CPU screaming its way through the bottleneck. What else? Hello Kitty Island Adventure also calls to me. I have to know if someone other than Nintendo can capture the lightning in a bottle that is Animal Crossing.

Emily tells me she will be playing [Redacted] for review (you’ll find out what it is next week) and expects to blow most of her weekend on The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, an expansion that has held her in thrall for days now. As with any dalliance into The Sims 4, she expects her fascination to burn white hot for 6-8 days and then go out for around six months.

With that, it’s over to you! What’s on for the weekend? Something new, something old? Getting out and about IRL? Let us know, we always love hearing what your planning.

Thank you as always for hanging out with us again this week (and for your patience while we iron out quite a few unexpected bugs from our recent site replatform — hang in there, we’re working on it, I promise. No one is more annoyed by these problems than me, I assure you). We really do appreciate you being here. No matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.