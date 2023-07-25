You Can Now Buy Games With Telstra Points (But You Shouldn’t)

It appears you can now purchase video games using Telstra Points.

It’s possible you already knew about this, reader, but I certainly didn’t. Over on the Telstra Rewards store are a number of gaming-related rewards for being a (very) committed customer who has signed up to Telstra Plus. You’ll need an active Telstra account and a personal or business service with the telco to do this. Like other rewards programs, you earn Telstra Points on every bill you pay.

But what to spend all these Points on? Video games, it turns out.

The Telstra Plus Rewards store is currently awash in gaming deals, which I’ve certainly not seen before. The topline games on the store are Diablo IV (in all three editions), Redfall and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Further down, we find Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft Legends, and premium currency cards for FIFA 23, Minecraft and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Time for a little back-of-the-serviette maths here. Let’s say you wanted to get a copy of Diablo IV using your Telstra points. What’s it actually going to cost you to accrue enough points to buy the game? Telstra says you can earn 10 points per $1 on every payment made on eligible services. The standard edition of Diablo IV is currently 45,000 Telstra points. Based on the 10 points per $1 rule, you would need to spend $4,500 on Telstra services to buy a copy of Diablo IV on points alone.

Diablo IV is currently available at JB Hi-Fi for $89.

So, case closed on that one. Clearly not a good deal.

But wait, like many other rewards programs, you can use a points-plus-pay system to sacrifice a certain amount of your points and pay the difference with cold hard cash. Using a slider on the page, you can choose to spend 20,000 Telstra points (which would cost you $2,000 to accrue) and pay an extra $61 out of pocket for a copy of Diablo IV.

Or — and hear me out — you could simply wait for them to go on sale. Or, in Redfall‘s case, play it on Game Pass. I don’t know. I’m not your accountant.