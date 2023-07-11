YouTuber’s Across The Spider-Verse Cosplay Has Working Portals

YouTuber JLaservideo managed to create a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cosplay with operational “portals” with a couple of tubes and a good paint job, he explained in a recent TikTok. It resulted in a Spot costume that looks as good as it is functional.

Villainous Spot’s super evil outfit is, essentially, a white Morphsuit covered in black, unequally sized polka-dots, which are actually super evil vacuums into other dimensions. In the recent Across the Spider-Verse movie (and all its different versions), Spot (Jason Schwartzman) shows off his shifty ability to tunnel suddenly into space as Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) nemesis.

“When I saw Across the Spider-Verse, I wanted to build something never done before,” YouTuber Jake Laser explains in his TikTok. “But portals don’t exist in real life — at least not yet.”

To trick you into thinking they might, Jake used Musou black paint — an ultra-dense, black acrylic paint “that can absorb up to 99.4 per cent of visible-light,” its product description says — to sculpt dots into a white bodysuit.

“Because light isn’t reflected,” Jake said, “[the paint] makes 3D objects look 2D, which you can use to hide the depth of holes,” and that’s helpful for rigging a Spot cosplay with functional, flexible tubing.

Ultimately, Jake was able to use the paint to obscure a tube that extended from the Spot suit’s hand to an uneven splotch in its stomach. He demonstrates its operation in his TikTok, tossing a tennis ball into the hand “portal” and watching as the ball pops out of the centre of the suit a second later.

“Voilà: the Spot,” he says.

“But how did the ball just get out of him like that like how is there even a hole in him,” wondered one incredulous TikTok commenter. Rewatch the video, dear commenter. And then use the same technology to funnel popcorn into your mouth during the next Spider-Man screening.