Eight RPGs To Play After Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has well and truly knocked it out the ballpark when it comes to bringing the magic of Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying elements, interactive storytelling and just plain shenanigans to monitors across the globe, but if you’re looking for further games to scratch a similar itch, you might not be sure where to look. There’s so many RPGs out there to try with a wide range of mechanics, settings, and styles – so we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some titles we think you’ll love if you’re looking for what to play next after Baldur’s Gate 3 (or to play in between sessions of BG3 given the gargantuan runtime).

Divinity Original Sin 2

Image: Larian Studios

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an obvious choice given Larian Studios is also behind this RPG, and is packed with plenty of mechanical, design, and setting choices that bear a very clear Larian style, much like Baldur’s Gate 3. Create your own character, gather a party (with drop-in/drop-out co-op play available), and interact with the world in one of thousands of ways to build your own unique story. If you’re a fan of the turn-based combat and strategy in BG3, you won’t be disappointed by Divinity either – it’s a Larian game through and through.

Cyberpunk 2077

Taking a very different setting but approaching it with the same open-ended, sprawling RPG story elements and living game world, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hot contender whether you’re a fan of the cyberpunk genre or new to its neon signs and themes of technology versus humanity versus capitalism. Play as V in Night City in an engaging story filled with choice, and build your reputation (whatever that reputation may end up being). If you enjoy the romance aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3 as well, Cyberpunk 2077 brings its own set of potential romance options and chaotic horny vibes. As an added bonus, the Phantom Liberty DLC is set to drop at the end of September, expanding the world and story for even further immersion.

Elden Ring

Image: FromSoftware

Elden Ring promises gargantuan battles, a massive world, and lore that runs very deep. Much like Baldur’s Gate 3, every part of the world seems to bring with it a new detail, piece of world-building, thread of the story, or just a new enemy to try and take down (or quickly succumb to – it is a FromSoftware game, after all). You can also customise your character, both in terms of appearance and overall combat loadout (from magic user to martial master), giving you freedom of playstyle in combat that D&D fans will love. If you’ve not yet gotten around to this gigantic fantasy-action RPG and want to sink a hundred hours into yet another game after Baldur’s Gate 3, Elden Ring is waiting in the wings.

Darkest Dungeon II

Darkest Dungeon II dials up the grimdark fantasy vibes that fit so well into D&D campaigns and distils them into a “roguelike road trip of the damned.” Much like Baldur’s Gate 3, you can gather a part of unique characters and set off on a quest, engaging in turn-based combat that encourages you to truly consider every single action and the consequences before diving head-on into slashing your way through the dungeon. The Affinity System dials up the level of party management as bonds form and break, leading to impacted combat synergy – and it’s your job to ensure harmony amongst your comrades.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Image: BioWare

It wouldn’t be an RPG recommendation article without mentioning a single Dragon Age title, and Dragon Age: Inquisition sits right up there as one of the most iconic modern RPGs out there. With varying origins to choose from for your character and a massive story impacted by your choices (as well as a gorgeously crafted fantasy world suitable for any Baldur’s Gate 3 or D&D game), this title will absolutely scratch the same part of your brain that BG3 does.

Mass Effect

Mass Effect is an absolute classic in the RPG genre with a deeply rich universe that is impacted on a molecular level and a grander scale with each decision you make. Build relationships, engage with interactive storytelling, and carve out your own unique story as you journey through the galaxy.

Neverwinter Nights

Image: Beamdog

We couldn’t talk about a Dungeons & Dragons game like Baldur’s Gate 3 without mentioning one of the GOAT D&D games, and Beamdog’s Neverwinter Nights sits right up there. It’s got all the storytelling and RPG goodness of BG3, as well as leaning into the Forgotten Realms setting even further. Pick from classic D&D classes, experience hundreds of hours of immersive story content, and enjoy good old D&D mechanics gone digital.

Pillars of Eternity

Image: Obsidian Entertainment

Pillars of Eternity is an Obsidian classic, and takes major inspiration in design philosophies from the old Black Isle Studios Baldur’s Gate games. If you’ve ever played and enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 1 or 2, you will feel like Pillars of Eternity 1 and 2 are the spiritual successors to these. Experience the nostalgia and wonder of classic RPGs through the game, and enjoy just good old adventuring party vibes in a fantasy realm that feels both familiar but also its own beast.

There you have it! There’s plenty more where that came from if you’re a fiend for more games similar to Baldur’s Gate 3 after finishing a playthrough (whether that’s your first playthrough or tenth), with so many fantastic old and new RPGs available to sink your teeth into.

Are there any other titles you think are a great next step for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3?