Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix Rolled Back After “Build Error” Causes Game Crashes

Larian Studios has rolled back the newest Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix shortly after release. This hotfix, which was aimed at fixing a number of bugs and issues, was found to be causing further game crashes. The fourth hotfix since the game was released in early August, the update was smaller than the previous fixes but apparently contained a “build error” that compounded existing headaches for players.

Larian advised Baldur’s Gate 3 players who have already saved since updating the game that they won’t be able to load these saves until Hotfix 4 is re-published, although there’s currently no timeframe for when it’ll be live once more. Saves made under Hotfix 3 are safe from this issue.

The fourth hotfix took aim at “several crashes, bugs, flow issues, and companions who keep trying to sleep in,” according to a Steam update for Baldur’s Gate 3. Other tweaks included fixing characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split screen, some combat rebalances, and storyline flow issues.

Per the roadmap, it looks like this update (once re-introduced) will be the last before the first full patch for the RPG, which is said to contain over a thousand fixes. Larian says a second Baldur’s Gate 3 patch after that will “incorporate some of the biggest requests we’ve received from the community since launch,” potentially including the ability to change character appearances in-game, which the team has previously said is a feature they’re currently “cooking.“

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to smash records and capture the minds of players globally, with the Steam update claiming the game had “an even better second weekend on Steam than our first,” with over 850,000 concurrent players on Sunday. “We can’t quite believe it, but we’re firmly in the top 10 most played games of all time on Steam now, and we’re immensely grateful,” the update said.

While there’s no update just yet on when to expect the fourth hotfix to come back online for Baldur’s Gate 3, given its impact on some player saves, it’s likely we’ll see it up and running again pretty shortly as Larian works to refine a game that has been universally praised on release, bugs and all.

