Baldur’s Gate 3 Lets You Hide Your Sexy Times From Co-Op Friends

There’s a lot of sex in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some of it’s pretty tame, with typical relations between two humanoid characters. Some of it gets a little weirder, like the druid bear sex scene. But if you’re playing a cooperative campaign with your friends, you might not want them to see your avatar get down with other party members. Luckily, if you’re not looking to put on a show—unless you are, and if that’s the case, more power to you—Larian Studios has included an option to hide these scenes from your co-op friends.

The setting is enabled by default. In the Gameplay tab in the options menu, you’ll see “Share Private Moments” under “User Options.” The description reads:

By default, certain scenes are private. This means in multiplayer, other players cannot witness your private moments. If you leave this option disabled, you can toggle each dialogue’s privacy setting. Enabling this option means that you will share everything: all scenes are public, and other players can listen in on your private moments and dreams.

So already you can keep some of your more intimate moments, whether that be with a romantic partner or just having a conversation, away from prying eyes. But if you want to just lay it all out there, you can disable this protection, too.

Personally, I’m playing through the game alone the first time before I delve into a co-op campaign. But I also don’t think I’d mind certain scenes, such as just regular conversations with party members, being audible to other players who just happened to be around in a future co-op session.

The sex scenes I’d probably keep the privacy settings on for, but part of what makes a cooperative campaign interesting is the shared world you and your friends are experiencing together. Finding moments for privacy and recognizing when it isn’t an option is just part of being around other people. So I like the idea that this aspect of the game can be toggled and play into a role-playing experience. It’s neat. Plus, it means you can fuck the bear druid without anyone being the wiser.

If you want some more ideas on settings worth tweaking in Baldur’s Gate 3, check out some of our early-game tips.