Chris Neill
The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Pokemon Scarlet for $49.99 and Elden Ring for $69 and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R for $34.95

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Table of contents

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 nintendo switch
Image: Monolith Soft/Nintendo

Switch game deals

Switch accessory deals

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

death stranding ps4 ps5
Image: Sony

PS4 game deals

PS5 game deals

PS4/PS5 accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

deathloop cheap
Image: Arkane Studios / Bethesda

Xbox game deals

Xbox accessory deals

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Image: Crucial

Gaming headset deals

cheapest gaming deals
Image: HyperX

Keyboard deals

Image: Logitech

Mice deals

cheapest gaming deals
Image: SteelSeries

Monitor deals

cheapest gaming deals
Image: Acer

Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals

Image: Razer

  1. luke Avatar
    luke

    FWIW… Rage 2 is free on the Epic store until the 26th.

    1. angorafish Avatar
      angorafish

      This week’s game is Sunless Sea, until 5 March.

    2. angorafish Avatar
      angorafish

      Wargame: Red Dragon to 12 March

    3. welbot Avatar
      welbot

      It’s showing as $49.97 for me…

      1. welbot Avatar
        welbot

        Aw crap… never mind… I didn’t realize this was from February… wth is it doing showing me this now as a recent thing?!

        1. m2d2 Avatar
          m2d2

          They repost this over and over again and update it rather than a new one.

          1. nostromo21 Avatar
            nostromo21

            Yeah but still nothing under “PC gaming deals” – WT…?

  2. mandroid Avatar
    mandroid

    Both Dell monitors can be further discounted by adding the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.
    In the case of the 32′ monitor, that brings it down to $458

  3. pokedad Avatar
    pokedad

    Arctis 7 headset for $177 is a damn good deal. I paid significantly more for mine and I’m very happy with them.

  4. darath Avatar
    darath

    You should add the Stellaris Humble Bundle to the list. It’s the base game of Stellaris plus a few DLC for $18.79
    See https://www.humblebundle.com/games/stellaris-discovery-bundle

  5. transientmind Avatar
    transientmind

    This week and next (March 22nd to Apr 5th) GOG is doing a Spring Sale that has some seriously good discounts and some gems in it. Eg: Mad Max for like… five bucks is a straight-up steal.

  6. rrrocket Avatar
    rrrocket

    Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $109.50 (down from $109.50)

    bargain!

  7. novasensei Avatar
    novasensei

    The Last of Us Part 2 – $28 Harvey’s.

  8. nostromo21 Avatar
    nostromo21

    Sep 20th: Speed Brawl & Tharsis free on Epic store.
    Also on Steam: Valheim 20% off, Red Dead 2 33%, etc:
    https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

    Does anyone at Kotaku know that PC games are alive & well ffs & that console cretins did NOT invent gaming lol…?

    1. m2d2 Avatar
      m2d2

      *groan*

  9. jamon326 Avatar
    jamon326

    I like how all these links are from effing Amazon! Don’t give them your money! Buy from Aussie websites and distributors!

    Author could really do his HW rather than searching for ‘deals’ on one website…

    1. AngoraFish Avatar
      AngoraFish

      The problem is, and I’ve done a fair bit of digging this week, is that Amazon genuinely are significantly cheaper on tech right now, particularly the UK import stuff.

      This may have something to do with the fact that Amazon jumped the gun and have been running sale prices since Monday whereas Black Friday is still a full day away, and Cyber Monday doesn’t happen until… wait for it… early next week.

      So, basically, any company keeping their powder dry until the actual sale days is still looking pretty damn uncompetitive right now.

    2. novasensei Avatar
      novasensei

      He’s an ecommerce editor. Amazon does affiliate links. Not much to see here. Readers can search to find other deals. Or just go direct to Amazon if they really want to screw Pedestrian Group out of a few cents.

