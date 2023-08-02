The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Pokemon Scarlet for $49.99 and Elden Ring for $69 and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R for $34.95
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Bayonetta 3 – now $49.99 (down from $79.95)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – now $37.58 (down from $55)
- Fire Emblem Engage – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $44 (down from $59.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pokemon Scarlet – now $49.99 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $49.99 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Violet – now $49.99 (down from $79.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Hori Taiko no Tatsujin Controller – now $91.24 (down from $130)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.49 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.45 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $34 (down from $79)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $74.99 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
PS5 game deals
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Elden Ring – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core Reunion – now $77.76 (was $89.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $32 (down from $109.95)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $44 (down from $89.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $64.99 (down from $99.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $58.50 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59.95 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $64 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Black) – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – now $79.99 (down from $109.95)
- Deathloop – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $29.95 (down from $89.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $39 (down from $79.99)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $37 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Sonic Frontier – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $69 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $349 (down from $549.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $295 (down from $549)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $149 (down from $265)
- Crucial P3 PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD (4TB) – now $271.15 with the promo code JAU15 (down from $319)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $70 (down from $125)
- Seagate BarraCuda SATA 3.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $83 (down from $115)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Headset – now $129 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $157.95 (down from $211.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – now $112.50 (down from $159)
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $109 (down from $150)
- Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition Gaming Headset – now $88.36 (down from $169.95)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS ROG Azoth Keyboard – now $356.15 with the code JAU15 (down from $399)
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Keyboard – now $117.50 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard – now $133.85 (down from $179)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $143.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $185 (down from $299)
Mice deals
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Stingray) – now $75 (down from $109)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $74 (down from $149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $53.10 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $55.95 (down from $129)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $39.25 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- Acer Nitro 27″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $399)
- Acer Nitro M3 27″ Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $599)
- Acer 31.5″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $259 (down from $399)
- ASUS 27 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $569 (down from $766)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AC59U V2 AC1500 Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router – now $88 (down from $149)
- ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual Band MU-MIMO OFDMA Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $495 (down from $799)
- ASUS GT-AX6000 Dual Band 2.5G Wi-Fi Router – now $474 with the promo code AUGSAVE (down from $799)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router – now $197.99 (down from $269.99)
- Logitech G X52 HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $209 (down from $329.95)
- Logitech G X52 Professional HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $265 (down from $449.95)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $68.08 with the promo code JAU15 (down from $139)
