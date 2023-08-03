kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Call of Duty Now Flags Cheaters In The Kill Feed, In Real Time

Ashley Bardhan
Call of Duty now alerts players when a cheater has been removed from their lobbies. The change comes as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s season five content expansion, which released August 2, and as a new part of developer Infinity Ward’s Ricochet initiative to limit cheating.

CoD first rolled the program out in 2021 as a “robust anti-cheat system supported by a team of dedicated professionals focused on fighting unfair play,” according to a blog developers wrote at the time. It functions as a (controversial, especially for those with security concerns) kernel-level driver on PC versions of Modern Warfare II, Vanguard, and Warzone, and has, over the years, transformed into an anti-cheating leviathan. It’s able to deploy a number of vigorous tactics to keep players honest, including deceiving cheaters with fake enemies and stealing their guns.

This latest Ricochet strategy, to name-and-shame frauds during active games, relies on CoD’s kill feed, the part of the series’ heads-up display that tracks a player’s body count. Through the kill feed, MWII and Warzone 2.0 will “notify lobbies when #TeamRICOCHET and its systems have removed a problem player from the game,” the official Call of Duty Twitter wrote on August 2. “Ricochet has entered the chat.”

“Yeah this is a solid W,” said one popular reply.

“W,” agreed about one million other players sick of unfair losses.

Read More: New Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Update Takes Cheaters’ Guns Away

In addition to this fresh anti-cheat strategy, season five also includes a nostalgic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map, a new multiplayer arena mode, additional open world mode DMZ features for Warzone, and a new Core Multiplayer mode for MWII that the CoD website says is inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay.

 

