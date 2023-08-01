Connect For Less With The Cheapest NBN Plans Across Every Speed Tier

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s never a bad thing to compare your current NBN plan to what other providers are offering. While the NBN plan you signed up for three years ago may have been a good deal at the time, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s still the cheapest or speediest option around.

If you’re looking to reduce your monthly internet bill by either jumping to a different provider or a slower tier, there are a few affordable options available. In fact, many internet providers offer introductory deals with no lock-in contracts, so you can bounce around after these discount periods expire.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to an NBN connection. So we’ve collected the cheapest NBN plans available right now, from NBN 25 to NBN 1000.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

Unless you’re a big fan of waiting a long time for multi-gig updates to download, an NBN 25 plan probably isn’t going to cut it. But if having a cheap monthly internet plan outweighs having superfast internet, then an NBN 25 might do you nicely.

In terms of cheap NBN 25 plans, Tangerine has one that’s $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. Up next is Exetel, which is offering its NBN 25 plan for $53.99 per month for your first six months and $64.99 per month thereafter.

Both Tangerine and Exetel are reporting typical evening speeds of 25/8.5 Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

With NBN 50 plans, it’s not hard to find a plan that’s reporting typical evening speeds of 50 Mbps. In fact, all of the following providers are reporting congestion-free speeds during peak hours.

For NBN 50 plans, Dodo currently has the cheapest option available. You’ll pay 53.80 per month for the first six months that you’re connected with the provider, and then $75 once the discount period ends. This plan is contract-free, so you can swap from Dodo to another provider without any issues.

Exetel is currently $53.99 per month for your first six months, and then $74.99 per month thereafter.

Spintel‘s NBN 50 plan isn’t a bad shout either. The provider is reporting evening speeds of 50 Mbps, and a plan will cost you $54 per month for your first six months. After this promotional period, your bill will bump up to $64.95 per month, which is one of the cheaper full prices available.

Tangerine is another good option if you want a cheaper full-price plan (relative to what the other providers have on offer). It’s slightly more expensive than the three previously covered plans, setting you back $54.90 per month for the first six months of your connection. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $69.90 per month, making it cheaper than the full-price cost of both Dodo and Exetel.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

For NBN 100 plans, Tangerine is currently offering the cheapest among Australia’s internet providers. You’ll pay $62.90 per month for the first six months, and then $89.90 per month. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps.

Dodo also has one of the cheapest plans available. With typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps, you’ll pay $63.80 per month for the first six months you’re with Dodo. When this discount period ends, the price for this NBN 100 plan will jump up to $85 per month.

While Southern Phone is offering an introductory deal for new customers, unlike the other providers listed here, this discount price lasts for the first 12 months of your connection instead of six. With Southern Phone, you’ll pay $65 per month for the first year you’re connected, and then $85 per month thereafter. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100/17Mbps

Exetel‘s NBN 100 connection has been discounted to $68.99 per month. This discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider and then will jump up to $84.99 thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting 100/17Mbps typical evening speeds, making it ostensibly congestion-free during peak hours.

Although Spintel‘s NBN 100 is a hair more expensive at $69 per month for the first six months, once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $79.95 per month. This makes SpinTel’s offering one of the cheapest full-price plans in this speed tier. The provider is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100 Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Exetel has one of the cheapest plans going in this speed tier. If you signup for Exetel’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. The plan will jump up to $98.99 per month after the discount ends. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps.

If you want a faster NBN 250 connection, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240/21 Mbps. This plan will set you back $85 per month for the first six months you’re with Superloop, and then $99 per month thereafter.

After that, Southern Phone is offering discounted bills for the first six months you’re with the provider. You’ll pay $95 per month, and then $115 once the deal period ends. Compared to Exetel and Superloop, Southern Phone is reporting congestion-free typical evening speeds of 250 Mbps.

While both Tangerine and TPG are offering NBN 100 plans with cheaper discount prices than Southern Phone, both of these are reporting slower typical evening speeds. Tangerine is reporting speeds of 205/21.25 Mbps, while TPG is reporting 210/21 Mbps. TPG also has a considerably higher full price of $124.99 per month.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap” is a relative term when it comes to NBN 1000 plans. While some plans are cheaper than others, superfast internet comes at a price, and your monthly bill will be at least $100.

Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan, which will set you back $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps, which also makes it one of the fastest NBN 1000 connections available.

Exetel‘s NBN 1000 plan is a hair more expensive than what Superloop is offering, at $99.99 per month for the first six months and then $109.99 per month thereafter. However, Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 400/42 Mbps.

Tangerine‘s plan is a tad more expensive, with an introductory price of $109.90 per month for the first six months. But its full price of $129.90 per month shakes out to be a bit cheaper than Southern Phones’s. Tangerine also doesn’t have data available for its typical evening speeds.

If you want something cheap and fast, Southern Phone‘s NBN 1000 plan has impressive typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps, which make it the fastest plan in this tier (that we have data available for). This plan will set you back $115 per month for the first 12 months. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $135 per month, which is fairly standard for this tier.

While Kogan does have a cheap NBN 1000 plan at $109.90 per month, its typical evening speeds are only 250/42.5 Mbps. Your money is better spent on an NBN 250 connection instead.