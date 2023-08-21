kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Criticism Of Starfield’s Start Screen Draws Ire From Bethesda’s Head Of Publishing

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Over the weekend, there was a bit of a dust-up on X (Twitter’s cordyceps-riddled corpse) about Starfield and its minimalist start screen.

The tweet, from former Blizzard dev Mark Kern, asserted that the game’s minimalist start screen “shows hasty shipping deadlines by a passionate team overworked, or a team that didn’t care.”

Kern’s thread goes on to detail the many ways he feels that a game’s start screen can reflect developmental pressures or the pride a team took in making the game.

The one thing he does not appear to have taken into consideration before writing the thread is that the Starfield start screen uses the same template Bethesda has deployed in all its RPGs for over 20 years. Bethesda likes a big logo treatment and a short list of options arranged along the bottom or side of the screen. Fallout 4 is the sole exception, dropping the logo after the welcome screen, but still keeping the same classically styled options list.

When a Twitter user pointed this out, Kern doubled down.

Anyway, just to refresh your memory, let’s take a look at some examples:

starfield start screen
The Oblivion main menu. Image: Xbox
starfield start screen
The Skyrim start screen. Image: Xbox
starfield start screen
The Fallout 3 start screen. Image: Xbox
The Fallout 4 start screen. Image: Xbox

The thread did not escape the notice of Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of publishing, who fired back after being tagged by a fan.

“Or they designed what they wanted and that’s been our menu for years and was one of the first things we settled on,” Hines wrote. “Having an opinion is one thing. Questioning out a developer’s ‘care’ because you would have done it different is highly unprofessional coming from another ‘dev’.”

At the time of writing, Kern has not responded to Hines’ tweet.

It all feels like a bit of a storm in a teacup, really. Kern, I’m sure, felt like he was imparting some wisdom about the industry, and I’m certain he’s gained plenty of it at Blizzard across his work on World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Diablo 2. It would be one thing if his thread was a simple misreading of the menu design that’s part of the Bethesda style guide. It’s the speculation that it’s minimalist because the team didn’t give enough of a shit that’s gotten him in trouble.

Regardless, it sparked some very interesting conversations from UI artists in the industry and what they do and don’t like about the Bethesda style guide (and others). It also led to fans posting images of start screens from other non-Bethesda games, like Halo 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077, and Sonic Frontiers that used the exact same layout.

My personal favourite take came from Elliot Gray, a staff UI designer at Bungie working on Marathon, who simply said, “I hope the earth explodes this weekend.”

Comments

4 responses to “Criticism Of Starfield’s Start Screen Draws Ire From Bethesda’s Head Of Publishing”

  1. djbear Avatar
    djbear

    Yeah no, mark isn’t trying to impart wisdom. He has his head very far up his own rectum and thinks everything he says is correct and he can’t be wrong. One look at his timeline shows not only is he doubling down on this tweet and engaging in petty console fanboyism. He also has a history of being like this.

    Perhaps he should stick to wasting money on buses that don’t work.

    Reply
  2. Kasterix Avatar
    Kasterix

    The cretin was just looking for attention, which he got, while also looking for admiration and pats on the back for such a ‘profound’ observation, that part backfired.

    And he’s been trying to backpedal and claim he wasn’t at all implying anything about the game in particular, or the team behind it, etc. Including a comment about how his post was ‘an IQ test’ and anybody who didn’t get it failed. It’s textbook bullshit from someone being called out for displaying a level of stupid that could set records, where they come out claiming everyone else was just too dumb to understand such a high intellect take.

    Looking at even a few of the responses he’s made to people calling him on his bullshit, it is clear he’s little more than a narcissistic who thinks he’s some god among peasants. Hell, glancing at some of his ‘recent’ history in game development especially it really comes together just how much of an utterly irrelevant joke the man truly is and likely always was.

    Because you sure as shit don’t get thrown out of your own game studio if you actually are some high intellect creative genius.

    Reply
  3. Jackie Avatar
    Jackie

    “It all feels like a bit of a storm in a teacup, really.”

    It is. Therefore it would be great if you didn’t bother to jump on the bandwagon and “report” on trivial bs like this.

    Leave stupid bait like this to the “journalists” at News Corp.

    Reply
    1. David Smith Avatar
      David Smith

      Appreciate the click though.

      Reply

