Devolver Delayed Showcase To Spotlight Everything It’s Shamelessly Punting To 2024

Devolver Digital is very excited to tell you about all the games you won’t be playing this year.

The indie mega-publisher is hosting a Direct-style stream tonight called Devolver Delayed, a showcase of all the games it will now ship in 2024 instead of 2023.

This is, of course, a tongue-in-cheek parody of industry cliches like the moody, hat-in-hand We Have Made The Difficult Decision To Delay posts found almost weekly on social media at this point. Devolver is flipping the script, spinning the admission of inflated publisher demands and poor project management into just another hype reel for Next Products.

This is entirely in line with Devolver’s typical strategy for its Direct-to-Consumer streams. Its E3/Summer Game Fest showcases are a needle-toothed satire of showcases themselves and the industry trends that drive them. This year’s Devolver Direct took aim at remakes that weaponise nostalgia for a quick buck and the looming shadow of AI. It did this with a robotic version of its imaginary Volvy character that, when fed video game prompts, would excrete large puddles of liquid shit.

When To See Devolver Delayed In Australia and New Zealand

You’ll need to stay up late (or get up early) to catch Devolver Delayed in Australia and New Zealand. The show starts at 8 AM on the US’ west coast, which is early for them and late for us. Here’s when you can catch it in your neck of the woods:

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

1:00 AM AEST

Tuesday, 8th August

NT, SA

12:30 AM ACST

Tuesday, 8th August

WA

11:00 PM AWST

Monday, 7th August

NZ

3:00 AM NZST

Tuesday, 8th August