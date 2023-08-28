Elon Musk Booed At Valorant Tournament

Elon Musk, head nit-twit and “Player of Games,” appeared surprised when he attended the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California and was greeted with a cacophony of boos.

During the August 27 grand finals match between Canadian team Evil Geniuses and the Singaporean team Paper Rex, the Valorant Twitch feed cut to a shot of Elon Musk sitting in the crowd. The crowd was quick to recognize Musk and immediately booed the billionaire before the feed quickly cut away from him to show a replay from the match at hand. h. The crowd’s visceral reaction to seeing Musk’s face confused one of the commentators, prompting them to ask “Where’s that coming from, that can’t be from in here, surely,” before asking whether the reaction was bigger than the crowd pop that Valorant player tenZ had received.

Read More: Elon Musk Is Once Again Thinking About Elden Ring

As if to clear up any confusion regarding who their vitriol was directed towards, the audience started chanting “Bring back Twitter.” Their spontaneous chant was made all the more deliciously ironic considering it started just when the commentators said the crowd was re-focusing on the championship game. In case you were curious about which team actually won the Valorant tournament that Musk’s brief on-screen appearance temporarily overshadowed, it was Evil Geniuses. You can check out the video below.

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting “bring back Twitter” lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

Read More: 2022 Gave Us Elon Musk Drama Every Month

This isn’t the first time Musk’s mere presence was met with a sea of boos. Last December, comedian and self-proclaimed TERF, Dave Chappelle, brought Musk up on stage which led the crowd to boo the emerald mine nepobaby. It was as pathetic as it sounds. However, this time around there was no Chappelle (or an army of Musk’s fake Twitter followers) around to cushion the crowd’s hostile reaction with a pathetic attempt to glaze him up by noting how rich he is to combat the crowd’s boos. Not many people can say they’ve been on the receiving end of boos from Valorant and Chappelle fans but then again no one’s fucking up the game of life quite like Musk.