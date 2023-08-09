kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In August

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Sony has announced the complete list of titles coming to its library of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some extremely strong titles in the mix.

The next wave includes games like Sea of Stars, and Aussie-made party game sequel Moving Out 2. Destiny 2 fans are getting The Witch Queen expansion for free (one of the game’s best expacs) along with Lost Judgment, Cursed to Golf, and more. Your monthly free titles for Essential tier subscribers are available now as well, including PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door.

Update 10/8/23: Updated with August’s monthly free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in August on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in August are:

  • PGA Tour 2K23
  • Dreams
  • Death’s Door

Download these between August 1 and September 4, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

New on PlayStation Plus in August

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

  • Sea of Stars (PS5, PS4)
  • Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4)
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS5, PS4)
  • Lost Judgment (PS5, PS4)
  • Destroy All Human 2 Reprobed (PS5, PS4)
  • Two-Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (PS4)
  • Source of Madness (PS5, PS4)
  • Cursed to Golf (PS5, PS4)
  • Dreams (PS4)
  • PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night (PS5, PS4)
  • Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (PS5, PS4)
  • Lawnmowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (PS5, PS4)
  • Spellforce III: Reforced (PS4)
  • Midnight Fight Express (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for July

  • MediEvil: Resurrection (PS5, PS4)
  • Ape Escape: On The Loose (PS5, PS4)
  • Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PS5, PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Comments

4 responses to “Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In August”

  1. gadam86 Avatar
    gadam86

    Essential games are announced end of month and released first weds. The other tiers are mid month.

    Reply
  2. namiwakiru Avatar
    namiwakiru

    Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan and Arcadeggedon, but they’ve been up for a while now.

    Reply
  3. mrn84 Avatar
    mrn84

    The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above are:
    Need for Speed Heat (PS4)
    Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
    Toem (PS5)

    Reply
  4. pablo77 Avatar
    pablo77

    This is so interesting re: H:FW given that we’ve literally just seen Xbox have to talk their way out of the ‘Game Pass reduces sales’ dialogue. Now only 1 year after release, one of their big games comes to PS Plus. I must admit, I’m not a fan of the series (I barely dragged my way through the first) but it does lend credence to the ideology of ‘wait and it’ll come to the streaming service’ now..

    Reply

