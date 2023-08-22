Everything We Saw At Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live

Gamescom, the massive annual gaming event held in Cologne, Germany, just streamed its glitzy Opening Night Live presentation, giving us a closer look at tons of coming games, many of which are are just around the corner.

But if you missed it, no worries: We’re here to run through everything they showed. So grab a coffee and start scrolling for more game trailers than is probably healthy to consume.

Starfield

Bethesda Softworks



Prefaced by a performance from the game’s composer, Starfield got a snazzy, live-action cinematic trailer. Starfield launches on September 6, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Read More: Get Ready To Clear Your Disk Space For Starfield

The game’s producer, Todd Howard, then took to the stage shortly after, um, a brief interruption. Howard described Starfield as a kind of “dream game” for Bethesda, citing the massive scope and ambition of the studio’s new franchise.

Ara: History Untold



Oxide Games / thegameawards



Ara: History Untold showed off some alt-history-spanning strategy with a new trailer ahead of its release next year.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition



Xbox / Microsoft

Age of Empires IV received a feature-focused trailer along with the announcement that it’s now available on Xbox Series X/S.

Alan Wake II



Remedy / thegameawards

Gamescom Opening Live this year showed off the final return of Alan Wake, not just the game, but the character. The long-awaited sequel features two protagonists, but up until today, we hadn’t seen gameplay featuring the titular character himself. The trailer also showed off fully integrated live-action footage existing within the very game itself to emphasize the twisted, nightmare-like nature of this world. It’s pretty trippy stuff!

Read More: Alan Wake 2 Spooked By October Games Onslaught, Delayed 10 Days

Alan Wake II‘s release date was recently pushed back by 10 days to October 27 to help the game-packed month feel less cluttered.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



FromSoftware / Xbox



The legendary mech series from Dark Souls dev FromSoftware is about to make its big comeback. Armored Core VI will launch on August 25.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft

With gameplay that looks more in tune with the original Assassin’s Creed than more recent entries, Mirage got a narrative trailer at Gamescom this year showing off the sights and sounds of Baghdad. The game will feature full Arabic voice acting as well, which is quite the improvement over the very jarring voice of Altair in the original game.

Read More: Surprise: Next Assassin’s Creed Game Launching A Week Early

Assassin’s Creed Mirage recently saw its release date moved up (what a thing!) to October 5.

Black Myth Wukong

Game Science / IGN

Anticipation’s been running high for Black Myth Wukong, and we’re sure today’s new trailer will only keep the hype alive for this wild-looking action RPG.

Read More: Wuxia Martial Arts Game Looks Slick As Hell

The new trailer showed off some intense snippets of gameplay with more than a few epic-looking foes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III



Activision / thegameawards



Modern Warfare III got a new trailer showing off some new gameplay of the campaign which is expected to pick up right after the events of Modern Warfare II.

Read More: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Will Bring Back Every OG MWII Multiplayer Map

The devs also talked a bit about the new “Open Combat Missions” which aim to expand the Call of Duty experience a bit more with customized load outs and more open environments. While the main feature was a 10-minute-long traditional cinematic trailer, some footage of the Open Combat Missions showed off more than a few different ways to take on threats.

The Crew: Motorfest



Ubisoft / thegameawards



The Crew: Motorfest showed off more of its flashy cars. Its expected to launch on September 14. The game will be available via a five-free trial.

Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss / Everyeye

The drought of information on Crimson Desert ended at Gamescom today with a brand new trailer showing off gameplay from the upcoming action RPG. The action looks pretty sick and expansive with an epic-looking world but, most importantly, you can pet the dog! (And carry a sheep, apparently).

Oh, and it’s 2023, so you know there’s fishing. Haven’t you always wanted to go to a fantasy realm to catch a fish or two?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

CD Projekt Red



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty got an intense trailer focusing on expanded and revamped features expected to hit the sci-fi RPG on September 26. New abilities, vehicles, and an overhauled Perk system, it all looks rather…preem.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also expected to get a 2.0 update with the new update that will be available on current generation consoles and PC for the base game.

Read More: Hands-On: Phantom Liberty Is What Cyberpunk 2077 Wished It Could’ve Been

Recently, Kotaku got some hands-on time with Phantom Liberty, and its ambitions are running high. The expansion will bring some exceptional changes, and will even continue your Night City tryst.

Dustborn



Red Thread Games / Quantic Dream

Dustborn looks set to tell the story of a bunch of degenerates ready to hit the road and play some music in a world in sore need of some help.

Diablo IV Season Two

Blizzard

See, I thought the next season of Diablo IV would just be about everyone spreading joy and love in Sanctuary, with like flowers and songs and shit. Well, I was wrong. Diablo IV’s second season got a new trailer at this year’s Gamescom and once again you’ll be summoned to help mitigate horrific horrors of a dark fantasy world.

Genshin Impact



miHoYo / thegameawards



Genshin Impact’s score is hittin’ the road with a concert tour. Dates include Singapore, Boston, Guadalajara, Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, and more.

Granblue Fantasy Relink



Cygames / IGN



JRPG Granblue Fantasy received a rich narrative trailer with various examples of gameplay spreadout in between snippets of character dialogue. The game is expected to release on February 1, 2024.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game



Saber Interactive / Xbox

From the devs who brought you Snowrunner and Mudrunner, a whole new offroad experience is expected to land in 2024.

The First Descendant



Nexon / Xbox



An upcoming sci-fi looter shooter, The First Descendant showed off some fancy armor sets, guns, and slick-looking gameplay.

Fort Solis

Fallen Leaf / thegameawards



Fort Solis, which is out today, saw Troy Baker, Juliette Brown, and Roger Clark hit the stage to tell a story about…Troy Baker’s butt? Ya know, I’d rather not know about that, thanks.

Honkai: Star Rail



miHoYo / thegameawards



Honkai: Star Rail got a premiere trailer ahead of its expected PS5 release.

Immortals of Aveum

Ascendant Studios / Raezy

Out today, Gina Torres, who stars in Immortals of Aveum, this new magic-based first-person-shooter launches today…though PC-players might be in for a rough ride.

Killing Floor III



Tripwire Interactive / Xbox

Killing Floor III also got a suitably gorey and brutal trailer during the event.

The Last Epoch

Eleventh Hour Games / thegameawards



ARPG The Last Epoch got a dose of gameplay footage with a new trailer ahead of its release date in late September.

Little Nightmares 3

Tarsier Studios / Xbox



With a suitable creepy and moody reveal trailer, Little Nightmares 3 was announced with an expected release window of 2024. Lucas Roussel and Coralie Feniello discussed some of what players can expect from the latest entry in the series.

Lords of the Fallen

Hexworks / GameTrailers

Lords of the Fallen saw a new story trailer for the upcoming Soulslike action RPG, and it looks just about as dark, gorey, and medievally as you’d expect.

Marvel Snap



MarvelSnap

Today, Marvel Snap exists Early Access on Steam, now running in full form on PC.

Mortal Kombat 1

NetherRealm Studios / thegameawards



Mortal Kombat 1, the reboot of the long-running, gorey-as-hell fighting game franchise got a brand new trailer during Opening Night Live.

Read More: Hell Yeah, Mortal Kombat 1 Makes It Easy To Do Fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to go all in on the fatalities, featuring easier way of executing them and smashing your foes up into bloody little pieces.

Nightingale

Infelxion Games

With a wild and surreal setting, Nightingale, the upcoming card-based survival game, saw a new trailer showing off a variety of environments, and gun-based combat against some brutal foes.

Payday 3



Starbreeze Studios



Ice Cube delivered a quick message to talk about some of the upcoming heists in the latest entry for the multiplayer crime sim.

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon



Sega

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon got a brief teaser for its new story, playable characters, and more.

Sonic Superstars

Sega / thegameawards



Sonic Superstars got a speedy new trailer showing off vibrant environments co-operative and competitive gamemodes.

Stormgate



Frost Giant Studios

Stormgate, an online PvP, RTS game saw some of its gameplay showed off via a new first-look-trailer.

Rebel Moon



Netflix

Zack Snyder joined Keighley on stage to talk about his upcoming science fiction film as well as announce a video game set in the movie’s universe.

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco Studios / thegameawards

Tekken got a brand new trailer showing off a new arcade simulation mode for the ongoing fighting franchise.

Under the Waves

Parallel Studio / Xbox



Ahead of its August 29 release date, Under the Waves got a new trailer showing off its deep environments and, perhaps, even deeper emotional narrative.

Warhaven



Nexon



A free-to-play melee combat game, Warhaven will hit Steam on September 20.

Zenless Zone Zero

miHoYo / thegameawards



The latest entry in the Hoyoverse, Zenless Zone Zero received a new trailer on the Gamescom ONL stage.

Thank Goodness You’re Here!



PlayStation Japan

Adorable, hand-drawn-style game Thank Goodness You’re Here! got a cute little trailer at Gamescom 2023.

And that’s it for what we saw at Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live. Which trailers caught your eye?