Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for August is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 2/8/2023: Updated to add August wave of new titles. — Emily.
Xbox Game Pass in August
Arriving
July 31
Venba
August 1
Celeste
August 3
A Short Hike
August 8
Broforce Forever
August 9
Limbo
August 10
Airborne Kingdom
August 15
Everspace 2
Departing
August 15
Edge of Eternity
Midnight Fight Express
PC Game Pass in August
Arriving
August 1
Celeste
August 3
A Short Hike
August 8
Broforce Forever
August 9
Limbo
August 10
Airborne Kingdom
Departing
August 15
Death Stranding
Edge of Eternity
Midnight Fight Express
Total War: Warhammer III
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in August
Arriving
August 1
Celeste
August 3
A Short Hike
August 8
Broforce Forever
August 9
Limbo
August 10
Airborne Kingdom
August 15
Everspace 2
Departing
August 15
Edge of Eternity
Midnight Fight Express
Xbox Games With Gold
Don’t forget: Xbox Live Gold, and the Games With Gold program, will be retired in September 2023. Only a month left to claim some freebies, so make sure you do!
- Blue Fire: Available August 1 to 31
- Inertial Drift: Available August 1 to August 31
On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.
Leave a Reply