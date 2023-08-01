kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August

David Smith
David Smith
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August
The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for August is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 2/8/2023: Updated to add August wave of new titles. — Emily.

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in August

Arriving

July 31

Venba

August 1

Celeste

August 3

A Short Hike

August 8

Broforce Forever

August 9

Limbo

August 10

Airborne Kingdom

August 15

Everspace 2

Departing

August 15

Edge of Eternity

Midnight Fight Express

PC Game Pass in August

Arriving

August 1

Celeste

August 3

A Short Hike

August 8

Broforce Forever

August 9

Limbo

August 10

Airborne Kingdom

Departing

August 15

Death Stranding

Edge of Eternity

Midnight Fight Express

Total War: Warhammer III

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in August

Arriving

August 1

Celeste

August 3

A Short Hike

August 8

Broforce Forever

August 9

Limbo

August 10

Airborne Kingdom

August 15

Everspace 2

Departing

August 15

Edge of Eternity

Midnight Fight Express

Xbox Games With Gold

Don’t forget: Xbox Live Gold, and the Games With Gold program, will be retired in September 2023. Only a month left to claim some freebies, so make sure you do!

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

  ashuramgs2sub
    ashuramgs2sub

    One thing to remember is that the Game Pass of now is not like Game Pass was early on. When it first launched there was so many games on there that almost anybody could find something worthwhile to play, and there was always a decent amount of games being added month to month. This has unfortunately slowed to a crawl, and the only draw now seems to be the backlog of games already on the service.

    The other draw was that first-party Xbox games would be on there day-and-date with their launch. A very appealing proposition when you look at the amount of studios Microsoft now owns, but the reality is that with delays and the first-party games they have launched not meeting the expectations of a lot of people, the value isn’t being met there in the eyes of some people either.

    I personally still get some use out of it (Turbo Golf Racing will get some screen time due to wanting something new to play with friends, I put some decent hours into the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up, and Ori & the Will of the Wisps is on my list for when I get the time), but it’s not the same powerhouse of a service it once was.

  sydney2k
    sydney2k

    If you go Ultimate you haveaccerss to cloud gaming, and if you have problems installing those games, give it a try over the cloud. Of course, cloud gaming has its own set of issues, but at least you get to play the game and give it a try.

  grimthebunny
    grimthebunny

    It definitely has slow patches but there is still generally enough that I feel I am getting the better end of the deal, for instance at the moment Hi Fi Rush is getting a solid amount of my attention and I am hanging out for Atomic Heart.

