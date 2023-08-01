Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for August is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 2/8/2023: Updated to add August wave of new titles. — Emily.

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in August

Arriving

July 31

Venba

August 1

Celeste

August 3

A Short Hike

August 8

Broforce Forever

August 9

Limbo

August 10

Airborne Kingdom

August 15

Everspace 2

Departing

August 15

Edge of Eternity

Midnight Fight Express

Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in August

Arriving

August 1

Celeste

August 3

A Short Hike

August 8

Broforce Forever

August 9

Limbo

August 10

Airborne Kingdom

Departing

August 15

Death Stranding

Edge of Eternity

Midnight Fight Express

Total War: Warhammer III

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in August

Arriving

August 1

Celeste

August 3

A Short Hike

August 8

Broforce Forever

August 9

Limbo

August 10

Airborne Kingdom

August 15

Everspace 2

Departing

August 15

Edge of Eternity

Midnight Fight Express

Image: Xbox

Xbox Games With Gold

Don’t forget: Xbox Live Gold, and the Games With Gold program, will be retired in September 2023. Only a month left to claim some freebies, so make sure you do!

Blue Fire : Available August 1 to 31

: Available August 1 to 31 Inertial Drift: Available August 1 to August 31

