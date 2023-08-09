Get All The Mainline Resident Evil Games For Under $60

Have you been wanting to play (or replay) all of the main entries that make up Capcom’s long-running horror series, Resident Evil? Well, buddy, I got a deal for you: A new bundle available until later this month combines 11 Resident Evil games, plus some DLC, into a package under $AU60.

With the release of the very first Resident Evil game in 1996, the survival horror series has become one of Capcom’s biggest series and one of the most popular horror franchises in the world. Since that original hit game—featuring what would become series staples, like creepy monsters, zombies, and lots of tasty herbs— Resident Evil has expanded to include numerous movies, comics, and of course, plenty of video game sequels and spin-offs. Not all of what’s come out was great, sure, but it’s helped the franchise grow bigger and bigger. And now you can get a large chunk of some of the best Resident Evil games ever made for half of what it costs to buy a new, next-gen video game. What a deal!

A newly released Humble Bundle packages the entire main series, including what’s considered the chronologically the first entry, Resident Evil 0, and newer games like Resident Evil Village. (No Code Veronica, though.) This package is only for PC gamers with a Steam account. The deal ends on August 23.

Here’s the full list of what you get for $57.82, but keep in mind that all of the classic games listed here are the modern remakes, with the exception of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Resident Evil 5 – Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil: Revelations

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition

While some may prefer the original games, I think the modern remakes—especially Resident Evil 2—are fantastic and wonderful ways to revisit these beloved interactive horror adventures. I’m also happy to see the Revelations series included here. Those games aren’t as fancy or big as other mainline entries, but they are campy fun. Plus, 2’s co-op gameplay is unique as only one player has access to guns or combat.

