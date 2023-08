Mew and Mewtwo are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the form of a, as The Pokemon Company calls it, “Get Mew & Mewtwo” event, which includes a Mystery Gift event and an event Tera Raid.

Mew is available now, using the Mystery Gift code GETY0URMEW and is available until Monday, September 18 at 14:59 UTC.