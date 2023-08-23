Remnant 2 Was The Best-Selling Game In The U.S For July 2023, Beating Diablo IV

Remnant 2 has knocked Diablo IV down from the top spot to become July 2023’s best-selling game in the U.S, according to the latest NPD data.

NPD’s Executive Director, Mat Piscatella, took to Twitter to share the rankings that span across all consoles, as well as digital and physical sales based on dollar amount – not including add-on spending for things like cosmetics and DLC. According to the sales figures, Gearbox Publishing’s Remnant 2 has been a breakout hit, pushing Activision Blizzard’s Diablo IV down the list to second place.

Following on from Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came in as the third best seller, jumping up three spots from the June sales figures, closely followed by Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI to round out the top five.

The full list of July’s best-sellers is below:

Remnant 2 Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hogwarts Legacy Final Fantasy XVI Pikmin 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Street Fighter 6 Elden Ring MLB: The Show 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Minecraft FIFA 23 Exoprimal Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Remnant 2 released just under a month ago on 25 July and has quickly become a hit amongst players, becoming one of the top-rated games on Steam and cracking 100,000 concurrent players on the first weekend since launch. The souls-like shooter was the ninth-most played game on Steam during the first week since release in terms of concurrent players and has continued to rise in popularity, even as huge titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 break onto the scene.

Given the wave of major titles that have released since the end of July, as well as the hotly-anticipated launch of games like Starfield as we reach the busy back-end of the year for AAA titles, the best-selling charts are bound to be shaken up in the coming months – but at least for now, Remnant 2 is ruling the gaming world thanks to crunchy combat, shifting environments, and plenty of tactics to discover.