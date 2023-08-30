Sony Raising PlayStation Plus Prices By Up To $40 A Year

PlayStation Plus is about to get a lot more expensive. Sony announced that, beginning in September, the annual subscription price will go from $60 up to $80 for the lowest tier of the program. Meanwhile PS Plus Premium, which competes directly with Game Pass by offering a big Netflix-style library of games and cloud streaming, will jump from $120 all the way up to $160.

Sony buried the news at the bottom of a new PlayStation Blog post sharing the PS Plus games getting added for September, which includes 2022’s Saints Row reboot. “We also wanted to let you know that starting September 6 we will be increasing the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions globally across all benefit plans,” the company wrote. “This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

Here’s the breakdown of the price increases:

PS Plus Essential Old Yearly Price: $60 New Yearly Price: $80 PS Plus Extra Old Yearly Price: $100 New Yearly Price: $135 PS Plus Premium Old Yearly Price: $120 New Yearly Price: $160

These changes won’t impact current subscribers until their renewal date and don’t apply to the pay-as-you-go monthly prices or 3-month price. The annual subscriptions will still be cheaper than the monthly ones, but less so. Previously, you could save a whopping $96 off the sticker price by getting a whole year of PS Plus Premium. Now it’s only $56.

The move comes shortly after Microsoft jacked up the prices on Game Pass from $15 a month to $17 (there’s no annual discount). Even with the PS Plus rate change, a year of Premium is still $44 cheaper than a year of Game Pass. While both services offer many of the same features, one of the defining differences remains Microsoft’s committment to putting its big first-party exclusives on the service day-and-date.

The most notable one of those will be Starfield which arrives on September 6, or five days early for Game Pass subscribers who spend $30 to upgrade to the game’s Premium Edition. Sony has previously stated that doing the same with blockbusters like Spider-Man 2 would be financially unsustainable, and force it to cut the costs and potential quality of its acclaimed first-party games.